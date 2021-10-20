CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Farmers and Ranchers Impacted by Drought Eligible for Tax Break to Replace Animals

By Benito Baeza
 7 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho State Tax Commission says farmers and ranchers forced to sell livestock because of drought can get more time to replenish their herds and defer the tax. The Tax Commission announced eligible...

