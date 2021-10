Jeffrey Christian joins The Northern Miner at the Q3 Global Mining Symposium to talk about CPM Group’s forecasts for Gold, Copper, Energy Metals, and Electric Vehicles. He also discusses why stock growth in the mining industry is lagging tech and other big industries as well as how miners are spending excess cash on mergers and acquisitions, when they should be focusing on rewarding investors with dividends and growth through exploration.

INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO