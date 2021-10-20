Cushman & Wakefield Invests $500M In New JV With Greystone

Industry Leaders Bring Together Debt Platforms and Disposition, Acquisition and Portfolio Assessment Services. NEW YORK - Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, and Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announce they will enter into a strategic joint venture to deliver best-in-class advisory services and capital solutions to existing, joint and new clients of both firms nationwide. Under the terms of the agreement, Cushman & Wakefield will make a strategic investment of $500 million to acquire a 40% stake in Greystone’s Agency, FHA and Servicing businesses. Greystone intends to use the capital to create innovative product offerings which will position the company for future expansion. The transaction is anticipated to close in Q4 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO