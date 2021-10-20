CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushman & Wakefield Invests $500M In New JV With Greystone

By Kelsey Neubauer, Bisnow New York City
 7 days ago
One of the world’s largest brokerage firms and a major lender are joining forces. Cushman & Wakefield is set to buy a 40% stake in Greystone’s Agency, FHA and Servicing companies for $500M sometime this quarter, the brokerage firm announced Thursday. The new joint venture further expands C&W’s footprint into multifamily...

cushmanwakefield.com

Cushman & Wakefield Enters Into Strategic Joint Venture with Greystone's Leading Multifamily Agency Lending & Servicing Platform

Industry Leaders Bring Together Debt Platforms and Disposition, Acquisition and Portfolio Assessment Services. NEW YORK - Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK), a leading global real estate services firm, and Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, announce they will enter into a strategic joint venture to deliver best-in-class advisory services and capital solutions to existing, joint and new clients of both firms nationwide. Under the terms of the agreement, Cushman & Wakefield will make a strategic investment of $500 million to acquire a 40% stake in Greystone’s Agency, FHA and Servicing businesses. Greystone intends to use the capital to create innovative product offerings which will position the company for future expansion. The transaction is anticipated to close in Q4 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
