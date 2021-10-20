CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Two county residents get sentences to IDOC

roblawnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrawford County State’s Attorney, Cole P. Shaner, announced two more prison...

roblawnews.com

Southern Minnesota News

Martin County resident dies of COVID

A Martin County resident was one of 22 COVID-19 deaths reported Tuesday by the Minnesota Department of Health. The death involved a person in their early 60’s and was the 37th death in Martin County. Minnesota’s death toll now stands at 8,581. Tuesday’s update, which includes data from the weekend...
MARTIN COUNTY, MN
kqennewsradio.com

TWO COUNTY RESIDENTS UP FOR STATE COMMISSION APPOINTMENTS

Two Douglas County residents are up for state commission appointments. On Monday, Governor Kate Brown submitted a list of state board and commission appointments to the Oregon Senate for confirmation. Alicia McCauley has been selected for a 4-year term on the Government Ethics Commission. Susie Steward is Brown’s choice for a partial 4-year term on the Board of Directors of the Oregon Health and Science University. If confirmed, both would begin their terms on November 19th.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Times and Democrat

Calhoun County resident dies of coronavirus

A Calhoun County resident has died of the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. In addition, 39 additional residents of The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus. The figures cover a three-day period. Statewide, there were 1,681 new, confirmed...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
Union Democrat

How Tuolumne County residents could get an extra $100 to shop local

Tuolumne County residents will be able to have their money doubled when they shop at local businesses through a program funded by federal COVID-19 relief money. The county released a request for proposals this week seeking a contractor to help establish an electronic gift card program that will equally match the amount people spend at participating local businesses up to $100.
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
Selam Times-Journal

2 Selma residents in Dallas County Drug Court program get offered jobs

A pair of Selma residents completed a community-based welding program with the Dallas County Court Services and landed jobs. Willie Billingsley and Terrance Smith each were hired by Rayco Industrial at a press conference on Wednesday. They have not completed the program. Billingsley and Smith were in the criminal justice...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
News Break
Politics
The Times

Hall County director of financial services resigns without notice

Hall County’s director of financial services, Dena Bosten, resigned without notice on Oct. 19, and the county will likely not fill the position permanently until April 2022. Zach Propes, the current assistant county administrator, is filling the role in the interim, having previously served as the director of financial services from October 2015 until January 2020. County Administrator Jock Connell said the search for a new director is ongoing, but with the holidays approaching, the county doesn’t expect to hire someone until April.
HALL COUNTY, GA
Laurinburg Exchange

Nearly half of county residents vaccinated

LAURINBURG — Scotland County continues to creep up toward the 50% mark for those who are vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, as both the Scotland County Health Department and Scotland Health Care System continues to offer the free vaccine. The county has reached 49% of residents with the first vaccine...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
wmay.com

Three More Sangamon County Residents Die Of COVID; Two Were Vaccinated

Three more Sangamon County residents have died of complications from COVID-19, including two people who were fully vaccinated against the virus. The three latest fatalities reported by the county health department are a vaccinated woman in her 60s, a vaccinated man in his 70s, and an unvaccinated woman in her 60s. The county’s death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 285. 12 of those individuals were fully or partially vaccinated.
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
roblawnews.com

Church news 10-23

Crawford County CatholicsAll Saints Day will will be celebrated at noon Nov. 1 at St. Elizabeth and ... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RELIGION
roblawnews.com

Five new cases here

Five new coronavirus cases were reported by the Crawford County Health Department Thursday. The late... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
PUBLIC HEALTH
roblawnews.com

Historical artifact workshop in Robinson Nov. 6

A vital part of Wabash Valley history is rapidly disappearing but area residents can help.The Centra... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
SCIENCE
roblawnews.com

Unit 1 restraining order extended

Hutsonville Unit 1 student athletes are good to go for postseason sports.A hearing in the lawsuit fi... Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
LAW
Wilson County News

Wilson County residents deal with ‘bailouts’

A Chevrolet four-door pickup truck is loaded for transport Oct. 12, after serving as transportation for approximately 10 undocumented immigrants. The “illegals” bailed after the vehicle became stuck in a hole in a wooded area between C.R. 119 and C.R. 120. COURTESY/Thomas Nethken. When a large number of undocumented immigrants...
WILSON COUNTY, TX
thevalleyledger.com

Northampton County – Awards for Outstanding County Residents

Northampton County held its second annual festival on Saturday, October 16th at Louise Moore Park. Lamont McClure recognized a number of municipal employees and residents at an awards ceremony for the positive impact they have on the County. “We have so many people in this County who make everyone’s life...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

