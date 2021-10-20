Two county residents get sentences to IDOC

Hall County’s director of financial services, Dena Bosten, resigned without notice on Oct. 19, and the county will likely not fill the position permanently until April 2022. Zach Propes, the current assistant county administrator, is filling the role in the interim, having previously served as the director of financial services from October 2015 until January 2020. County Administrator Jock Connell said the search for a new director is ongoing, but with the holidays approaching, the county doesn’t expect to hire someone until April.

HALL COUNTY, GA ・ 52 MINUTES AGO