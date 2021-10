There’s been quite a shakeup in the coaching landscape in college football over the last week. First was the news that LSU and Ed Orgeron would part ways following a poor start for the Tigers and some controversial happenings inside the program. Then yesterday, Washington State made a move to fire head coach Nick Rolovich and several assistants after they refused to take the COVID-19 vaccination, which had been mandated for all state employees in Washington.

