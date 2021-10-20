Are The Cardinals For Real?

Many of us were expecting the Eagles to trade one of their tight ends, and many thought Ertz would be the one to go. Well, it finally happened and he landed in a very ideal spot. In this piece, I will talk about what the Cardinals' offense has looked like so far through the season. Then I will highlight what to expect from Ertz and how he will affect the other Cardinals' pieces. I will also discuss the Eagles and how they will differ from the loss of Ertz.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO