Are The Cardinals For Real?

In what was anticipated for months, tight end Zach Ertz departed from the Philadelphia Eagles after featuring in nine notable seasons with the team. He was traded to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday in a deal that hauled the Eagles cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Ertz...
Earlier this week, Howie Roseman met with Zach Ertz to inform him a trade was coming. The Eagles general manager knew Ertz’s nine-year stretch with the team was in its final days and wanted to loop him in. What followed, Roseman said, was a lengthy, emotional meeting Tuesday night with...
There's not usually much drama on the field during the fourth quarter of a blowout game in the NFL, but there was definitely some drama during the final quarter of Arizona's 31-5 blowout win over Houston in Week 7 and that drama came from something known as NFL scorigami. If...
The Philadelphia Eagles had to say a tough goodbye to tight end Zach Ertz, but they may have stolen a really good prospect from the Cardinals. The Philadelphia Eagles made the difficult decision with a 2-4 record after six games in 2021 to trade away team legend Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals.
The Arizona Cardinals announced on Wednesday that pass rusher JJ Watt is officially out for Thursday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, it’s not the only game Watt will miss. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman is set to undergo what is...
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield are friends. They have a lot in common. Both played collegiately at Oklahoma. Both won the Heisman Trophy. Both were drafted first overall. However, only one has wins in the NFL when they face each other. After the Cardinals...
Many of us were expecting the Eagles to trade one of their tight ends, and many thought Ertz would be the one to go. Well, it finally happened and he landed in a very ideal spot. In this piece, I will talk about what the Cardinals' offense has looked like so far through the season. Then I will highlight what to expect from Ertz and how he will affect the other Cardinals' pieces. I will also discuss the Eagles and how they will differ from the loss of Ertz.
On Thursday morning, ESPN's Dan Graziano reported more bad news for the Arizona Cardinals when it comes to positive COVID-19 tests. Earlier this week, outside linebacker Chandler Jones was placed on the COVID list. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Jones did show symptoms when he tested positive. The three tests this week were for Jones and two unidentified staff members.
Racking up 514 yards of total offense, the Redwood Valley Cardinals rolled to a 46-14 win over host Windom Area Friday night, Oct. 8 in a match-up of Section 3AA foes. The Cardinals (4-2) took control early with three first quarter touchdowns and would score the final three touchdowns in the second half to ice away a victory over the overmatched Eagles (1-5).
The Eagles have traded Zach Ertz to the Cardinals in exchange for rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. The deal is now official, per an announcement from both clubs. Ertz was once a focal point of the Birds’ offense, but he’s been relegated to a secondary...
Browns running back Nick Chubb will not play on Sunday against the Cardinals. The Browns announced today that Chubb has been ruled out after not practicing with a calf injury. With Chubb out, Kareem Hunt is likely to get a larger-than-usual workload in the Browns’ offense. Hunt is officially listed as questionable on the injury report, but indications have been that he should be able to play.
What do you think of the Cardinals’ depth, which will be tested again this week as TE Maxx Williams and LB Zeke Turner have been placed on the IR, Rodney Hudson (ribs) and Chandler Jones (COVID) are expected to be out this week, while Kyler Murray (shoulder), Jordan Hicks (toe), Marco Wilson (ankle) and Byron Murphy (ribs) are limited this week in practice?
According to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport the Arizona Cardinals have completed a trade for veteran tight end Zach Ertz for 2021 6th round cornerback Tay Gowan. This trade works for both sides as the Cardinals had a void to fill after Max Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury versus the 49ers. The Eagles need a young talented corner and reportedly were high on Gowan.
The Cleveland Browns face off with the Arizona Cardinals at home on Sunday looking to right the ship after a loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. Injuries and COVID-19 have been the story of the week. The Browns have been dealing with the injuries while the Cardinals have been dealing with both injuries and COVID-related absences.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield reinjured his left non-throwing shoulder in a 37-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Mayfield’s injury wasn’t the only significant one as running back Kareem Hunt suffered a potentially serious calf injury. Mayfield insists he’ll be able to play Thursday night against Denver. He...
Packers WR depth chart: Randall Cobb, Malik Taylor top WRs with Davante Adams, Allen Lazard on COVID list. What channel is Packers vs. Cardinals on today? Schedule, time for NFL 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 8. NFL 2h ago. Is DeAndre Hopkins playing on Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for...
CLEVELAND — Kyler Murray threw four touchdown passes as the Arizona Cardinals remained the NFL’s only unbeaten team and continued their best start since 1974 — without coach Kliff Kingsbury on Sunday — with a 37-14 win over the battered, reeling Cleveland Browns. The Cardinals (6-0) built a 20-0 lead...
The Arizona Cardinals are huge favorites heading into their week seven matchup with the Houston Texans... What do the NFL experts think, let’s take a look around the web. Sporting News: Cardinals win 38-14 and cover the spread. The Falcoholic: Cardinals (-1500) Bleacher Report: Score Prediction: Cardinals 34, Texans 13.
The Green Bay Packers placed star wide receiver Davante Adams on the Reserve/COVID-19 list this afternoon, three days before they face the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Adams, who is in the middle of another typically outstanding season, has 52 receptions for 744 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He caught six balls for 76 yards and a TD in yesterday’s 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team.
Comments / 0