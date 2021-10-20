How to get Warzone Plot Twist blueprint

The Haunting has arrived to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. From October 19 to November 2, everyone will have the chance to complete several challenges centered around The Haunting event. There are two sets of challenges. One can be completed in the multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and the other is in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Ghosts of Verdansk mode. You only need to complete one set of challenges to receive the respective rewards, and all finishing them all unlocks the LAPA SMG. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to complete all of The Haunting challenges in Call of Duty: Warzone.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO