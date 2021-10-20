How to get Warzone Plot Twist blueprint

Warzone players can unlock free Call of Duty: Vanguard rewards by simply playing the game. Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release on the 5th of November 2021. The single-player campaign takes place during World War II, with a focus on the Western and Eastern Fronts, the Pacific War, and the North African Campaign. Vanguard will be integrated with Warzone, which is Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale. In the run-up to the release of Vanguard, Call of Duty will be offering rewards that can be used right now in Warzone or can be kept until Vanguard’s imminent release. Rewards available to reap include weapon blueprints, XP tokens, weapon charms, and stickers.
