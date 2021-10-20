CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to get Warzone Plot Twist blueprint

By Nicholas Barth
Charlie INTEL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Haunting event has brought a great deal of exciting new content for Call of Duty: Warzone players to enjoy with one of the most popular being the Warzone Plot Twist blueprint, and here is how you can get your hands on the Warzone Plot Twist weapon blueprint. Season...

charlieintel.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

How to get the Warzone M1 Garand from Vanguard

The Warzone M1 Garand has arrived, giving you a chance to try the Vanguard weapon early, before this year's Call of Duty takes over the battle royale for good. It's a classic gun that formed many an old WW2 shooters arsenal in years gone by, so it was always a case of when, not if. Both the options added are are basically sniper or long range options, so if you want a little retro ranged combat this could be your jam. If you're after something a little faster then there's also the Warzone STG 44 blueprints to unlock as well.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

How to Unlock M1 Garand in Warzone Season 6

A classic WW2 weapon has arrived in Warzone – here’s how to unlock the M1 Garand in Season 6!. Call of Duty Vanguard is just around the corner, and today we’re getting a sneak peek at the upcoming Warzone integration. With Vanguard’s release, we’re getting a ton of new WW2...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Best STG44 loadout Blueprint for CoD: Warzone Season 6

Two of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s weapons, the STG44 and M1 Garand, have arrived in Warzone Season 6. Two STG44 Blueprints are in the Battle Pass, so we’re revealing the best Blueprint you should use in your loadout. Although Call of Duty: Vanguard isn’t out until November, Activision has packed...
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

How to get free Warzone & Cold War Season 6 Combat Pack

Warzone and Black Ops Cold War players on PlayStation 4 or PS5 can get a new Combat Pack filled with cosmetic items to celebrate Season 6. Season 6 is officially underway in Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, with various new content across the game. Activision and Sony have released a free Combat Pack to celebrate Season 6, containing multiple items for players to enjoy, exclusively for PlayStation Plus players.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raven Software#Blueprint#Warzone Plot Twist
GamesRadar+

How to get the Warzone Scream skin

The Warzone Ghostface Scream skin has been leaked early, and any operator would want to know how to get this Halloween mask to bring with them into Verdansk. The mask from the movie Scream, associated with the teenage slasher killer Ghostface, is a staple of Halloween horror and trick-or-treat the world over, and is getting added to Call of Duty Warzone soon. We'll take you through everything we know about how to get the Warzone Scream skin, aka the Ghostface mask and costume, in our guide below.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Unlock Vanguard Weapons And Cosmetics In Call Of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone just added Vanguard weapons and cosmetics to the game, which arrive in the Season 6 battle pass as an additional 24 free tiers of Vanguard-themed content. This is likely the tease from Activision's recent battle pass blog that listed some "redacted" Season 6 battle pass items and said they would be announced at a later time.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Call of Duty: Warzone is getting kernel-level anti-cheat

Call of Duty’s new anti-cheat system will include a driver with kernel-level system privileges. Activision announced the new system, which it’s calling Ricochet, today, and provided some details about how it’ll work on both the server and client side when it’s rolled out in phases across both Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Get Ghostface in Warzone

As Halloween comes around, Call of Duty: Warzone has found themselves getting in on the spooky fun. Players will soon be able to find themselves with access to an iconic horror movie mask to take with them on their adventures in Verdansk. Made famous in the move "Scream" the Ghostface mask can soon be acquired by any players in Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
gamingintel.com

Vanguard Weapons to Get 10 Attachments in Warzone

The addition of the STG44 and M1 Garand has confirmed that Vanguard weapons will get 10 attachments in Warzone!. Call of Duty Vanguard is only a few weeks away now and Warzone players have been given their first glimpse of what’s to come. A new update to the Battle Pass...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty Warzone: How to Get Vanguard Battle Pass Rewards

Warzone players can unlock free Call of Duty: Vanguard rewards by simply playing the game. Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to release on the 5th of November 2021. The single-player campaign takes place during World War II, with a focus on the Western and Eastern Fronts, the Pacific War, and the North African Campaign. Vanguard will be integrated with Warzone, which is Call of Duty’s free-to-play battle royale. In the run-up to the release of Vanguard, Call of Duty will be offering rewards that can be used right now in Warzone or can be kept until Vanguard’s imminent release. Rewards available to reap include weapon blueprints, XP tokens, weapon charms, and stickers.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Unlock the 'Scalpel' Green Dot Reticle in Warzone

The "Scalpel" reticle is quickly gaining traction as the best ADS cosmetic offering available in Warzone. Warzone has long been an battle royale won by those exploiting the smallest of advantages, including the look of their reticle. While for Modern Warfare guns, the T Pose style has long been a staple used on the VLK 3.0x Optic, for Black Ops Cold War weapons there hasn't been a consensus go-to option for those on the Axial Arms 3x sight, at until now it seems.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Unlock the Bonerattler STG 44 in Warzone

A Call of Duty: Vanguard weapon has been added to Warzone, the STG 44. Here's how to unlock it. The STG 44 has been added to Warzone, with many players believing that it could be a good contender for one of the best Warzone weapons. As a Vanguard weapon, it's not possible to customize the attachments, but it does have some neat blueprints for players to use instead.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Warzone LAPA unlock, challenges, Abnormality blueprint, and more

The LAPA is the latest SMG to make its way into Call of Duty: Warzone, and it’ll be in high demand. As a result, players are keen to find out how to unlock the LAPA during Warzone’s The Haunting Halloween event. The LAPA is described as having a “slower fire...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How Fear Level works in Call of Duty: Warzone

For a limited time, Call of Duty: Warzone will be celebrating The Haunting event throughout October. The event will be all about Halloween, so you can expect to see plenty of scares and horror themes throughout the event. For those jumping into a Call of Duty: Warzone game for the themed event to play Ghosts of Verdansk, you will have to deal with Fear Level. Your Fear Levels will increase over time, and horrible things begin to happen when it reaches 100%. In this guide, we’re going to share with you how your Fear Level works in Call of Duty: Warzone and what it does.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to complete all The Haunting challenges ing Call of Duty: Warzone

The Haunting has arrived to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. From October 19 to November 2, everyone will have the chance to complete several challenges centered around The Haunting event. There are two sets of challenges. One can be completed in the multiplayer mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and the other is in Call of Duty: Warzone’s Ghosts of Verdansk mode. You only need to complete one set of challenges to receive the respective rewards, and all finishing them all unlocks the LAPA SMG. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to complete all of The Haunting challenges in Call of Duty: Warzone.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to respawn as an operator in Ghosts of Verdansk for Call of Duty: Warzone

With Call of Duty: Warzone kicking off their annual Halloween extravaganza, dubbed The Haunting, players will surely see some spooky, new ways to experience the battle royale. For one, the limited-time Ghosts of Verdansk game mode will allow fallen soldiers to turn into soul-thirsty ghosts. Despite not being able to go through the Gulag this time around, there is one way these ghosts can respawn as an operator.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

How To Unlock The LAPA SMG For CoD: Warzone And Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty's Haunting event is live, bringing spooky modes, horror-themed operator skins, and a brand-new submachine gun for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. Here we'll show you the different ways you can unlock the LAPA submachine gun. How To Unlock The LAPA. The LAPA is a full-auto...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy