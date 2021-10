Dying Light fans already have Dying Light 2 Stay Human to look forward to early next year, but it looks like that's not the only Dying Light project in the works. Over on the Twitter account for the series, it was confirmed that there's a next-gen – or current-gen, by now – update in the works for the original Dying Light game. No indication was given as to when this update might release, but it's good news for Dying Light fans considering the devs previously had nothing to say about the matter when asked beyond saying that they'd heard people's requests.

