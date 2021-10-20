CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Legislation Making Virtual Meetings of Public Bodies Acceptable for Any Reason Should be Defeated

By in News Briefs permalink
News Progress
 6 days ago

Every city council or school board has issues large and small that impact the lives of the people it serves. Should residents...

newsprogress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian-Pilot

York County leaders try to withhold school system funding for teaching of ‘divisive’ ideas

The York County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution that threatens to withhold funding from the county school system if educators teach “divisive” ideas. Chairman Chad Green approved an amended proposal on Oct. 18 from member Walter Zaremba which says if the school division teaches materials or “ideologies” based on the state’s cultural competency training, the county will not ...
YORK COUNTY, VA
cityofypsilanti.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Planning Commission Virtual Meeting

The Ypsilanti Planning Commission will hold a virtual meeting on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at 7 p.m. The Planning Commission meeting is being held virtually in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The meeting can be attended through the below link, or through the below toll free numbers. October...
YPSILANTI, MI
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg hosts virtual public meeting on intersection improvement project

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday evening, the City of Lynchburg will host a virtual public hearing on the US 501 and US 221 Intersection Improvement Project. According to the City, the proposed improvements will alleviate existing traffic congestions and delay, improve public safety and accommodate anticipated traffic increases as growth continues to expand in the surrounding area.
LYNCHBURG, VA
arizonadailyindependent.com

IRC Public Meetings Set To Begin For Congressional, Legislative Maps

The first phase of four phases to draw new lines for Arizona’s congressional and state legislative districts has concluded and the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission (IRC) is now holding meetings for the second phase which adjusts the grid maps of equal populations using six criteria mandated by the Arizona Constitution.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balanced Budget#City Limits#Chickens#
beverlyreview.net

Virtual meetings bill threat to democracy

Every city council or school board has issues large and small that impact the lives of the people it serves. Should residents be allowed to have chickens within city limits?. What programs should the school district cut to have a balanced budget?. How should students be allowed to dress in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mocoshow.com

Council to Receive a Briefing on State Police Reform Legislation, Introduce Multiple Bills and Zoning Measures and Hold a Public Hearing on Proposed COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement for County Employees at Virtual Meeting on Oct. 19 at 9 a.m.

Also on Oct. 19: Council vote expected on legislation extending the sunset date for the County’s Minority Owned Business Purchasing Program and virtual lunch meeting with the Maryland Association of Counties. The Council will meet virtually on Tuesday, October 19 at 9 a.m. The meeting will begin with two proclamations....
POLITICS
phelpscountyfocus.com

Public invited to virtual meeting to discuss proposed fee changes

Mark Twain National Forest is hosting a virtual meeting (Microsoft Teams) on from 5-6:30 p.m. Thursday Oct. 28. Over the past two years, the public has provided valuable input to help the Forest refine its recreation management strategy to ensure the Forest delivers a sustainable spectrum of activities for visitors to enjoy.
POLITICS
indyweeknc

Durham City, County to Make Public Resolution Supporting Federal Legislation That Protects Workers' Rights to Form or Join a Union

Durham city council members on Monday night will give voice and document their support for a federal bill that will protect workers who are trying to organize. The bill, known as the Protecting the Right To Organize Act of 2021, passed in the U.S. House in early March by a 225-206 vote, with five Republicans siding with Democrats in favor of the measure.
DURHAM, NC
Garden City Telegram

PUBLIC MEETINGS

HASKELL COUNTY — Haskell County Commission: 8 a.m. in the commission meeting room at the county courthouse, 300 S. Inman St., Sublette. GARDEN CITY — Garden City Recreation Commission: 5:15 p.m. at GCRC, 310 N. Sixth St. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27. GARDEN CITY — Cultural Relations Board: 4:30 p.m. in the...
GARDEN CITY, KS
nny360.com

State urged to keep public meetings in-person after pandemic virtual sessions

ALBANY — Officials and good-government groups alike Monday stressed the need for public meetings to take place in person after dependence on virtual sessions during the COVID-19 pandemic as lawmakers weigh changing the state Open Meetings Law. Assembly members in the chamber’s Governmental Operations, Local Governments and Cities committees led...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRGB

Assembly hearing takes opinions on in-person vs virtual public meetings

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — During the course of the pandemic, most government entities abandoned in-person meetings and switched to a virtual format to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Now is it time for all public meetings to return to in-person settings? It's a question that officials at all levels of government have been grappling with. Virtual meetings mean anyone with a computer can watch and even take part. But you lose the intimacy and the face to face give and take of the in-person gathering.
ALBANY, NY
county10.com

Shoshone National Forest to hold virtual public meetings

(Fremont County, WY) – Earlier this week the Shoshone National Forest announced they planned to hold three virtual public meetings the first week of November for the Environmental Assessment for Travel Management Planning. They have now released the information to attend those virtual meetings. “We understand that virtual meetings can...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
hot967.fm

Lookout Drive Corridor Study: Virtual Public Input Meeting

Throughout 2021 and 2022, Lookout Drive/County Highway 13 (CSAH 13) will be the focus of a study to identify potential improvements to be made along the Lookout Drive/CSAH 13 corridor between 512th Street on the north and Lee Boulevard on the south. This study will examine the existing issues along Lookout Drive/CSAH 13 and will identify alternatives to improve all modes of transportation including driving, biking, walking, and public transit. The study is a combined effort of Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization (MAPO), the City of North Mankato, and Nicollet County, and will define a comprehensive vision for the future of the Lookout Drive-CSAH 13 Corridor. The concepts developed from this study will be high-level and will need additional refinement through preliminary and final design. Members of the public are encouraged to participate throughout the duration of the study and design process to help develop the future of Lookout Drive.
NORTH MANKATO, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy