Movies

Latest In ‘Halloween’ Franchise Slashes Progress

By Mike Poulos
Journal & Topics
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Halloween Kills” (105 min, Rated R for scenes of strong, bloody violence and horror, and language). 4 out of 10. The Halloween movie series has in its 43 years of existence demonstrated no clear path of where it wants to go. The fact the series has continued this long is impressive...

www.journal-topics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Kills#Film Series
