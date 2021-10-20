OVHS Student Council Haunted House

The haunted house relies on darkness, volunteer scarers and animatronics, like the one above, to produce fear. Jacob Orledge -- Tioga TribuneThe crashing sounds, signaling the presence of another person, echoed in the depths of Tioga’s haunted house Thursday. Trista Vandemark turned in the direction of the sounds without concern,...
Tucked innocently on a street called Paddington Ave is a house that transforms into a place of terror at the end of each October. Not the work of sinister spirits or demons, but the work of the Krehbiel family. "We enjoy it, we do it for the fun," Lonnie Krehbiel...
Big news everyone, the Jungle Movement Academy is hosting a Haunted House for Halloween this year!. 10/29 and 10/30 from 7pm to 11pm, $30 per person. For child under the age of 10, one free chaperone is allowed to accompany them. $20 per person for 3 or more people. While...
NORTH WEBSTER — North Webster Boy Scout Troop 726 and North Webster Lions Club will present its 12th annual Amazing Haunted House. The theme this year is “Insane Asylum” and will be held at the North Webster Lions Festival Grounds. The Amazing Haunted House will be open from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, 23, 29 and 30.
The University of Connecticut Office of Sustainability will be sponsoring the second annual Haunted HEEP Trail Event this Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. It will feature a 25-minute-long Halloween trail tour as well as cider, doughnuts and other refreshments for attendees per the Office of Sustainability Instagram.
The RC CLUB of Varna is excited to present “THE BUTCHER SHOP” haunted house in Varna, inside the old Buick dealership. This is a FREE haunted house and is open on Saturday, October 30th and on Halloween from dusk till 10pm. As we said the haunted house is FREE but donations are accepted and encourage as they will go to the fire department and the Women’s Club of Varna. Please join us on October 30th and 31st. A lot of heart, and several other organs, have been put into the haunted house, see if you can make it through The Butcher Shop.
GIGGLES AND SCREAMS: Screams Come True opened to sold-out crowds this weekend, while the Main Street Green Carnival brought in hundreds. Both events are brought to the Whitehall community by Gold Junction Presents, as well as the generosity of many local businesses. The carnival wouldn't have been possible without the help of the Whitehall PTSA and Whitehall Garden Club.
A beloved music teacher at an Astoria Catholic school was fired from his teaching position earlier this month after the diocese learned he married his longtime boyfriend. Matthew LaBanca was let go from both his teaching position at St. Joseph Catholic Academy and his position as the music director at Corpus Christi Church in Woodside on Oct. 13. He had worked in both communities for more than a decade.
Parents reportedly jeered at an immunocompromised student after they spoke in favour of mask mandates at a school board meeting in Clovis, California, prompting the district to promise that changes will be made to ensure that everyone speaking at meetings feel safe. Buchanan High School senior Rami Zwebti was booed after they spoke during the meeting on Wednesday, The Fresno Bee reported. Zwebti identifies as non-binary, according to the outlet. “We sit here arguing about a piece of fabric that weighs 12 grams while millions of families lose their loved ones,” Zwebti said. “Set aside your pretentious arrogance and...
The York County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution that threatens to withhold funding from the county school system if educators teach “divisive” ideas. Chairman Chad Green approved an amended proposal on Oct. 18 from member Walter Zaremba which says if the school division teaches materials or “ideologies” based on the state’s cultural competency training, the county will not ...
Are you looking for a scary good time this Halloween season? That adrenaline rush that comes with feeling frightened is sometimes too good to pass up! We love haunted houses because they offer us a place to be scared while also providing a sense of security. They are a lot more fun when you know there is no real risk of being harmed!
RIVER FALLS -- Join Mayor Dan Toland and other leaders at the City of River Falls for hot dogs, ice cream, chips, pop and community conversation on Thursday, Oct. 14, 6-7:30 p.m., at the Glen Park pavilion in District 4. The Cookout Conversations program was launched in summer 2019 to...
CICERO, N.Y. — If you’re looking for some more scary fun this Halloween season, you’ll want to check out CMC Dance Studio’s Haunted House in Cicero. Now in its 15th year, CMC offers two ‘haunted trails.’. CMC Dance Studio Founder Marjorie Taylor says both trails are designed to scare the...
The May-Stringer Museum may be haunted all of the time, but it will be transformed this week into a hokey, spooky, fun place for the annual haunted house. The Covid pandemic caused the house itself to be closed last year with all activities taking place outdoors. This year, however, with improved air circulation and creative staging, the first floor of the historic building will be part of the tour. Two rooms never before seen in the haunted house event will be open. The maze in the side yard with scare zones is not for the faint of heart!
Students at Howard University are on their second week of protest after accusing university administrators of dismissing their reports of mold, roaches, mice, and housing shortages on campus. Members of the historically black university have organized in tents outside of campus and in sleeping bags inside the social hub and...
Every city council or school board has issues large and small that impact the lives of the people it serves. Should residents be allowed to have chickens within city limits?. What programs should the school district cut to have a balanced budget?. How should students be allowed to dress in...
Get the wits scared out of you, and support an important cause at the same time!. If you love Halloween, animatronics and supporting a good cause then this is the event you don’t want to miss. Once again a family in Brewer will team up with Hope for Homeless and have their annual Haunted Halloween Display, to help raise money for local homeless shelters. This event is typically only open on Halloween night for Trick or Treaters, but they have added an extra night on Saturday, and will feature some cool animatronics that they use to create scenes. From the witches den, to the butcher shop, a floating girl and many more and give you a cool haunted house experience.
MATTHEWS, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Matthews school is under fire, accused of discriminating against some students. Now, a new petition against Covenant Day School has more than 1,800 signatures. The petition on change.org wants Covenant Day School to remove its discriminatory policies against LGBT students. “I’ve read through it,” said Covenant Day Graduate […]
Charmaine Salmon is an Afro-Latina single mother of two struggling to keep a roof over her head. Like many Black and Latino parents in New York City, she fears for her children’s future. Remote learning was extremely tough. Despite Salmon’s best efforts, her daughter, who has a learning delay, fell behind in every subject. Remote […]
