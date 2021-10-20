CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

“No Time to Die” Review

By Rushi Desai
njitvector.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Craig era of Bond movies has been unique. While Timothy Dalton was the first to try a more grounded take, and Pierce Brosnan had some experimentation with the villains, Daniel Craig was the first Bond to truly take bold swings. The first movie, “Casino Royale” was a gritty...

njitvector.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbknews.com

Review: ‘No Time to Die’ is a grand finale, but lacks some needed backstory

The name produces an immediate reaction for anyone: a suave, skilled agent and womanizer who always finds a way to win. But in 2006, MGM brought on a new Bond — blonde, blue eyes, with a dark past, but with the same license to kill. Played by Daniel Craig, the new Bond revived the series, producing some of the best movies ever. But all good things come to an end, bringing us to No Time to Die, Craig’s final Bond performance.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Why ‘No Time to Die’ Box Office Could Skyfall Despite Strong Reviews

Bond must continue to draw reluctant older audiences while competing with ”Venom“ and ”Halloween Kills“ for younger ones. While MGM’s “No Time to Die” has performed strongly at the box office overseas, Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film faces a big challenge in the United States this weekend amid an increasingly crowded marketplace and the ongoing unwillingness of older moviegoers to come to theaters.
MOVIES
KLTV

The Stew Review: ‘No Time To Die’ a fitting sendoff for Daniel Craig’s James Bond

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - No Time To Die is an excellent send-off for Daniel Craig’s tenure as the world’s most iconic superspy. When Craig stepped into the tuxedo, it felt like a seismic shift. Previous iterations of Bond had touched on the existential dread and remorse that stem from a life lived dangerously, but never had the films seemed so intent on diving quite so deep into Bond’s psyche as he saved the world. Given that this version emerged in the shadow of the rise of Jason Bourne, it meant so too must Bond eschew the need for silly gadgets and villains with outlandish schemes. Bond was capital-s Serious now and by god, his movies needed to reflect that.
TYLER, TX
Stanford Daily

A few questions for the creators of ‘No Time to Die’

To the scriptwriters, directors and producers of “No Time to Die,” have you seen your movie? Did you actually attend the premiere, or did you slip out early to see if you could sneak into another theater across the hall? Did the movie you had the world waiting on the edge of its seat for 18 months to see live up to your expectations?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Timothy Dalton
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Adele
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Ralph Fiennes
Roger Ebert

Goodbye, Mr. Bond: On the Impact of No Time to Die

“No Time to Die” features just about everything that I would have hoped for in a sequel to “Spectre,” as well as in Daniel Craig’s final James Bond film. It brings back the classic, legendary Blofeld villain (whose rights took the Bond producers decades to secure), and, for once, he sports the same face as in the prior film. It didn’t simply dismiss the pivotal Madeleine character (Léa Seydoux) like these movies have done with dozens of other Bond Girls. It brings back a full palette of colors to the screen, most of which “Spectre” inexplicably omitted. “No Time to Die” also includes other classic elements from Bond’s past that I wasn’t expecting such as a stop in Jamaica, 007’s spiritual home, and the site of a couple of his most memorable missions. It features one of the most overlooked Aston Martins from Bond’s past. It even brings back some of John Barry’s finest compositions from the early entries to the series and they are every bit as memorable as Monty Norman’s (and Barry’s own) James Bond theme. More importantly, “No Time to Die” ties up every imaginable loose end from the Craig era, a five-entry parenthesis within the 25-picture/60-year-old series.
MOVIES
hcdevilsadvocate.com

Daniel Craig’s “No Time to Die” releases in theatres

On Oct. 8, 2021, after being pushed back for nearly a year, Eon Productions released the final movie of Daniel Craig’s “James Bond”, “No Time To Die.” The movie takes place after Bond has retired, and follows his final mission as a British secret intelligence agent. The film stars many...
MOVIES
thecollegianur.com

Film Fridays: “No Time to Die”

Editor’s Note: The views and opinions expressed in this article do not reflect those of The Collegian. A well-dressed gentleman enters the bustling room. His gaze darts from person to person as he approaches the bar. He is direct with his drink order, which remains forever unchanged. When he finally...
MOVIES
signalscv.com

Watch ‘No Time to Die’ Free Streaming Online At home

Big welcome back to James Bond 007! No Time to Die will be available to stream starting this fall. There are many options for watching No Time to Die streaming full movie online for free on 123movies, including where you can get it new James Bond movieFree at home or on one of these platforms: Netflix (only domestically), Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus’. We’ve found an authentic streaming service that provides Details on how you can watch No Time to Die for free Streaming throughout the year as described below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#No Time To Die#Second Wind#Casino Royale#Mcu
The Skanner News

Lashana Lynch on Making History as 007 in 'No Time to Die'

NEW YORK (AP) — Lashana Lynch was in stunt training when she found out she was going to play a 00 agent in the James Bond film “No Time to Die.”. Lynch had already been cast by director Cary Joji Fukunaga and the producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson. But who she was to play had remained a mystery to her. She was doing her best to prep for an undetermined but apparently butt-kicking role.
MOVIES
Sioux City Journal

WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute - "No Time to Die"

Movie critic Bruce Miller Says “No Time to Die” is a perfect farewell for Daniel Craig. He has left the franchise in a better place than he found it. It isn’t just a great Bond film. Ten months in, it’s one of the best pictures of 2021.
MOVIES
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

‘No Time To Die’ a thrilling sendoff

After revitalizing a dormant franchise in 2006 with “Casino Royale,” Daniel Craig has become one of the most popular James Bonds to date. He’s putting on the suit and tie one more time for the last film on his contract in “No Time To Die.”. This item is available in...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
The Ringer

Nerd News and ‘No Time to Die’ Reactions

The Midnight Boys talk about the latest in nerd news, including the cast announcement of Adam Warlock in the next Guardians of the Galaxy movie and Superman’s son Jon Kent coming out as bisexual. They also give their predictions for DC FanDome (02:53). Later they discuss the final entry in the Daniel Craig Bond franchise, No Time to Die (34:07).
MOVIES
Collider

Does 'No Time to Die' Have a Post-Credits Scene?

As one of the first films to be delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, since the film was originally set for release in April 2020, No Time to Die finally hit theaters in the United States over the weekend. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the much anticipated 007 flick serves as Daniel Craig’s swan song and final film as England’s most famous spy, James Bond. While previous iterations of Bond have been mostly standalone adventures with a rotating cast of gentlemen picking up the mantle, the Craig era of Bond films has been more so tied together with a significant concern over continuity and ongoing storylines.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy