Behind Viral Videos

Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'

By ALEX VEIGA, LYNN ELBER Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix employees who walked out Wednesday in protest of Dave Chappelle's...

www.timesdaily.com

rolling out

Dave Chappelle curses at Morgan Freeman in promo for ‘Closer’ special (video)

Dave Chappelle’s pairing with streaming goliath Netflix has been a cash windfall for both powerful entities. Chappelle has returned Neflix’s $60 million investment in him — and then some — with his previous five stand-up specials “The Age Of Spin,” “Deep In The Heart Of Texas,” “Equanimity,” “The Bird Revelation,” and “Sticks & Stones.” Moreover, the televised events have translated into critical acclaim and three Emmy nominations.
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Showrunner Jaclyn Moore on Why She’s Boycotting Netflix Over Transphobic Dave Chappelle Special (EXCLUSIVE)

Jaclyn Moore has always considered Dave Chappelle one of her “comic heroes.” “His shadow is huge,” says Moore, who was a writer and showrunner on Netflix’s “Dear White People.” “He’s a brilliant goofy comedian, he’s brilliant as a political comedian. He has been brilliant for so so long, but I also don’t think because you’ve been brilliant means that you’re always brilliant.” Moore announced on Twitter and Instagram on Wednesday night that she would no longer work with Netflix after she watched Chappelle’s latest standup special, “The Closer,” which premiered on the streamer on Tuesday. In the special, Chappelle makes numerous jokes...
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Ready to Meet With Transgender Community Under Certain Conditions: “I Am Not Bending to Anyone’s Demands”

Dave Chappelle is denying claims that he declined to speak with Netflix’s transgender employees regarding controversial comments he made in The Closer, but said he’s aware of the outcry and he’s now ready for a meeting — under certain conditions that include that those who participate must watch his special in full. In a new video posted Monday on Instagram, the comedian, currently on a nationwide tour, addresses the situation while seated at center stage. “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true,” says...
IndieWire

Dave Chappelle’s Intent Doesn’t Matter, Jon Stewart

Nearly three weeks after its October 5 debut on Netflix, Dave Chappelle’s stand-up special “The Closer” remains embroiled in controversy. Last week saw the promised walkout of trans Netflix employees and allies in protest of their employer’s defense of Chappelle and his increasingly trademark transphobia, as well as comments from Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in which he expressed regret regarding how the company had handled employee concerns about “The Closer” while continuing to defend the choice to proceed with the special. “When we think about this challenge — we have to entertain the world — part of that challenge means that...
Variety

Netflix Suspends Three Employees, Including Trans Person Who Spoke Out Against Dave Chappelle, for Crashing Leadership Meeting

Netflix has suspended three employees for crashing a meeting of its top executives, including an out trans person who criticized a new comedy special from Dave Chappelle, sources tell Variety. Terra Field, a senior software engineer based in San Francisco, was among those suspended late last week for attending the “QBR” — Netflix’s quarterly business review, a two-day affair that convenes the top 500 employees at the company. Field, who identifies as queer and trans, and the other employees were not invited to the virtual gathering, according to insiders. Netflix did not suspend Field over recent tweets decrying what she called anti-trans...
CNN

Netflix co-CEO on Dave Chappelle fallout: I screwed up

New York (CNN Business) — Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has some regrets about how he handled Dave Chappelle's stand-up special, even though he still stands by Netflix's decision to stream the controversial act. In an interview with Variety late Tuesday, Sarandos admitted that he "screwed up" the internal communication with...
Variety

Dave Chappelle Willing to Discuss ‘The Closer’ With Trans Community, but Says He’s ‘Not Bending to Anybody’s Demands’

Dave Chappelle has spoken out about the controversy over his Netflix special “The Closer” in a new stand-up video, saying that he is willing to meet with transgender Netflix employees or other members of the trans community, but won’t bend “to anybody’s demands.” In the video, Chappelle remained unapologetic about the special — which was accused of containing transphobic and homophobic remarks and led to a walkout at Netflix — saying: “I said what I said.” “It’s been said in the press that I was invited to speak to the transgender employees of Netflix and I refused. That is not true —...
rolling out

Netflix fires the organizer of trans employee walkout

On Friday, Oct. 15, Netflix fired the organizers of the trans employee walkout suspecting that she leaked confidential information. The employee, who is Black and currently pregnant, is said to have shared metrics with the press related to Dave Chappelle’s latest special, “The Closer.”. “We understand this employee may have...
The Independent

Whistleblower and Transparent creator join hundreds in angry walkout over Dave Chapelle anti-trans comments at Netflix

Netflix employees staged an angry walk-out amid the controversy caused by Dave Chappelle’s comment on trans and LGBTQ+ people in his comedy special.More than 100 protesters attended a rally at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters to present a “list of asks” to the streaming giant, including the removal of any imagery of Chapelle from the Netflix office and a new fund to develop trans and non-binary talent.Critics say that Chappelle made a string of transphobic remarks and jokes in The Closer, including stating that “gender is a fact”.Netflix co-chief executive Ted Sarandos initially defended the special, for which they reportedly...
Variety

Trans Employee Who Criticized Netflix’s Release of Dave Chappelle Special Says ‘It Was Never About Dave’

Terra Field, a trans Netflix employee who denounced Dave Chappelle’s “attacks [on] the trans community” in his new special “The Closer,” has elaborated on her criticism of the company’s defense for releasing the special. On Monday, Field shared an online essay titled “It Was Never About Dave” on her Medium blog. Field begins the essay by recounting a similar internal backlash that followed Netflix’s release of Chappelle’s previous special “Sticks & Stones” in 2019. “Two years ago when ‘Sticks & Stones’ released, the Black and Trans* ERGs came together and held very candid and vulnerable discussions about how the transphobic content of...
CBS LA

Dave Chappelle Agrees To Meet With Netflix’s Transgender Employees

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Following the controversy surrounding transphobic comments made by Dave Chappelle in his new Netflix special, the comedian said this week he is willing to meet with Netflix’s transgender employees, but only under certain conditions. Activist Joey Soloway speaks in support of the Netflix employee resource group Trans*, coworkers and others who staged a walkout to protest Netflix’s decision to release Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special. Oct. 20, 2021 in Los Angeles. (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images). In a stand-up video posted to Chappelle’s Instagram account Monday, the 48-year-old Chappelle for the first time publicly discussed the situation. “I want...
Vibe

Dave Chappelle Addresses ‘The Closer’ Controversy During Recent Show: Watch

Dave Chappelle found himself in hot water earlier this month with the release of his Netflix special, The Closer, and is now addressing the controversy directly. In a newly surfaced video from a recent show, Untitled, the comedian spoke on his subsequent “cancellation.” The 48-year-old stated, “Nobody will touch this film. Thank God for Ted Sarandos at Netflix because he’s the only one that hasn’t canceled me yet.” Amid cheers, Chappelle continued, “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands and if you...
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Dave Chappelle's DaBaby Joke From "The Closer"

On Tuesday, Netflix released Dave Chappelle's latest stand-up comedy special, The Closer. The one-hour and 12-minute stand-up takes place in Detroit and serves as Chappelle's final offering in his extremely lucrative Netflix deal, and like many of his recent specials, The Closer has been met with a wild mix of utmost praise and extreme criticism.
