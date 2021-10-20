Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'

Dave Chappelle found himself in hot water earlier this month with the release of his Netflix special, The Closer, and is now addressing the controversy directly.
In a newly surfaced video from a recent show, Untitled, the comedian spoke on his subsequent “cancellation.” The 48-year-old stated, “Nobody will touch this film. Thank God for Ted Sarandos at Netflix because he’s the only one that hasn’t canceled me yet.”
Amid cheers, Chappelle continued, “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands and if you...
