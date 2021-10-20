“Star Wars: Visions” Review

The moment that anyone hears that even a single movie in the Star Wars franchise they might either groan or jump for joy since the fact is that the Star Wars sequel trilogy was thought to be a general mess, especially when The Last Jedi came along. The discrepancies that have been talked about over and over, what should and shouldn’t have been allowed to happen, etc., have become a litany that many people have grown tired of over the past few years. Even talk of the trilogy being erased in order to start over has brought a great deal of eye-rolling since not only would this be a huge undertaking, but it would create a very serious need to sit back and reflect on how it could even be done, and WHAT would be done if Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau were allowed to come in and do things their way. There is a reason why a lot of people would be happy to see such a thing happen, and it’s not just the idea that the movies get better, it’s the belief that they WILL get better since Filoni and Favreau have already proven that they know how to take the Star Wars vibes and turn them into something that people will want watch.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO