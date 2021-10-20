CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Sounds Like Love Review”

By Matthew Bleich
njitvector.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThemes of running away from fear and searching for love is what makes Netflix’s next greatest flick “Sounds Like Love” a key watch for this fall. The movie stars three women in the beautiful city of Madrid who all bond over the issues that plague their daily lives. The...

njitvector.com

ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
Distractify

The Best Supernatural Horror Movies and Shows on Netflix

Pumpkin spice lattes, changing leaves, and scary movies: October is back, and this year, we’re mixing up the movies and television shows that we watch on Netflix, and there’s nothing quite as spine-tingling as the supernatural. Article continues below advertisement. Many classic horror films fall into the paranormal category, and...
BGR.com

Netflix’s new Jake Gyllenhaal thriller has people flipping out over the plot twist

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Here’s the thing about the current configuration of Netflix’s Top 10 movies list for the US. Basically, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streamer right now, and you’re especially looking for a movie, avoid the current Top 10 list like the plague. Let’s take a quick glance at the first five on that list, shall we? — we’ve got a Britney Spears documentary, a new horror movie (those are two different titles, by the way, I’m not referring...
9&10 News

Lauren Loves It Review: “Hard Luck Love Song”

A crime thriller wrapped inside a haunting love story wrapped inside a neo-noir western,’ HARD LUCK LOVE SONG follows Jesse (Michael Dorman), a charismatic but down on. his luck troubadour hustling pool in dive bars, living out of cheap motels and making bad decisions. The award-winning feature film debut from writer/director Justin Corsbie is based on the song, “Just Like Old Times” by acclaimed Americana singer/songwriter Todd Snider, and stars Dorman, Sophia Bush, Dermot Mulroney, Brian Sacca, Melora Walters, Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts and hip-hop icon RZA.
#Love Lives
Echo online

Review: The colorful sound of Unusual Demont's "Hues"

Inspired by the colorful hues of a magazine photo, this Montana artist has released a new EP to paint a new sound. Unusual Demont has finally released his first EP "Hues" after his hit single "Amber" Hearing the lyrics “don’t try to chase me, he’ll do so much better” usually...
dbknews.com

Review: PinkPantheress’ debut album ‘to hell with it’ defines her sound

Social media sensation PinkPantheress dropped her debut mixtape to hell with it on Oct. 15. Her music has dominated TikTok, and her name pops up on some of Twitter’s biggest music accounts. Having just started her career — she’s only 20 — it’s inspiring to see someone so young have success within her grasp. She has an exceptional understanding of our generation’s culture, especially our stereotypical lacking attention spans, which became clear on platforms such as TikTok. Her longest song on Spotify is two minutes and 33 seconds, with the majority of tracks in her discography under two minutes.
Distractify

‘Love and Death’ Is Based on a True Story That’s Every Bit as Deranged as It Sounds

We're obsessed with true crime stories of deception, murder, and villainy, I mean why else would the genre be growing so much over the years? Could it be that the faux-positivity everyone is slinging on social media these days is subconsciously being identified as a not-so-clever ruse? Do people want to secretly succumb to the idea that human destruction is the way to go, because all of this bubbly, fake "just Yoga it" empty-quote way of life isn't cutting the mustard?
TVOvermind

It Sounds Like We’ll See the Return of The Punisher

It definitely goes without saying, even though it will be said over and over, that people are excited to see the Punisher come back for his own series again since fans have been missing him since his series was canceled on Netflix. The big issue with this character, apart from his logo apparently being seen in a great number of ‘violent’ representations over the years, is that while he is an important part of the Marvel universe, he’s not known for being able to dull down to a PC level like many other heroes. Take a moment to let that sink in and then, hopefully, you’ll have a good chuckle at it because the Punisher has never been anything other than a violent character. He started out in Marvel as a guy trying to take down Spider-Man, and ever since he’s been seen as who he is, no more and no less. Any issues that the Mouse House has with his level of violence are kind of silly considering that he’s never been known as anything but the type of anti-hero that a lot of other heroes can’t stand for one reason or another.
Madrid, Spain
Netflix
hotnewhiphop.com

Lou Phelps Loves The “SOUND OF MONEY”

On his new track, “SOUND OF MONEY,” Lou Phelps teams up with Madlib, (who he referred to as “the God” in a recent Instagram post) to create a California-cool track that’s perfect to add to your rotation if you’re already feeling that summer nostalgia creep in. “I love the sound...
The Guardian

Amazônia in concert review – bringing the sights and sounds of the Amazon to life

Combining projections with a live performance is hardly a new idea. But the images involved rarely have the power and vividness of the monochrome photographs of the Amazonian rainforest and its indigenous peoples by Sebastião Salgado that were coupled with a suite from Heitor Villa-Lobos’s Floresta do Amazonas in the Britten Sinfonia’s concert with conductor Simone Menezes.
bowdoinorient.com

“Snow Country” review: Love in a Wasteland

Yasunari Kawabata’s “Snow Country” is set in a remote hot spring—or onsen—town in central Japan. The landscape is beautiful; in the winter, the entire world is rendered white as everything becomes buried in snow. Yet with this beauty also comes a sense of desolation. Nature slumbers, and life seems to recede from view in the harsh winters.
newcitystage.com

Fields of Love: A Review of “As You Like It” at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

A pastoral comedy is just what the doctor ordered to ease our way out of our recent confinement. Chicago Shakespeare Theater obliges with its bright, energetic tale of souls fleeing death and duplicity and finding peace and love in the woods, “As You Like It.” But it’s not all Shakespeare. This production is a mingled yarn of the Elizabethan comedy classic and twenty-four songs by The Beatles. The action still takes place in the enchanting Forest of Arden, although the enchantment this round is the Magical Mystery variety, complete with a flower-powdered VW bus and a Peter Max-colored stage. The main props on stage are tree trunks, so magic mushrooms must be near. Like the verse in the play, the selection of Beatles’ songs mostly ply the fields of love, but stray, too, to other topics, such as money, sunshine, loneliness (banishment) and foolishness. You can guess the tunes. Here’s a small hint: One of the band members plays trombone. The songs slot into the action well, and are often surprisingly spot on. One other surprise is that this pastoral paste-up spins not “Strawberry Fields Forever.” It’s nothing to get hung about; we still get to marvel at two creative forces separated in life by three centuries, but knit together by their gifts to turn phrases, poetical and musical.
CHICAGO, IL
Kingsport Times-News

Miley Cyrus is asked why she 'sounds like a man'

Miley Cyrus gets told she "sounds like a man" The ‘Malibu’ singer made the confession as she discussed the evolution of her singing voice throughout her career. She told Metallica’s Lars Ulrich in Interview magazine: "My whole life, whether in vocal training or just continuing to hone my craft, it’s always been about, ‘Why do you sound like a man? Where’s your f****** falsetto, b****? Why can’t you sing the high octave of ‘Party in the U.S.A.’ anymore?’”
xsnoize.com

ALBUM REVIEW: Moyka – The Revelations of Love

Norwegian singer-songwriter and producer Moyka releases her debut album, The Revelations of Love, via Snafu Records. A concept album, The Revelations of Love, reveals the interconnecting threads of love and loss. Moyka explains, “The overall theme of the album is love. It starts with discovering a new romance, leading further...
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

What does Mars sound like? Listen.

Among the many instruments aboard Perseverance are two microphones. Although Mars’ atmosphere is a fraction of what we have on Earth, it’s still enough to transmit sound waves, albeit rather weakly. According to USA Today, Perseverance has recorded about hours of sound: wind, wheels rolling over Martian gravel, the sounds...
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
Fairfield Mirror

Five Bone-Chilling Horror Movies to Watch This October

If there is anything that people associate October with, it is Halloween. A holiday where scaring your friends, getting candy and wearing unique costumes is incredibly popular. Halloween is a rare day where people put aside their differences and have fun with one another. And if there is any medium that people associate Halloween with, it is horror movies. The horror genre is in a mixed bag right now; for every successful and well-made entry in the genre comes an onslaught of cheap films that makes me question my love for the genre. However, if you are looking for fun but also terrifying movies this holiday season, you have come to the right place.
Popculture

Jake Gyllenhaal Thriller Movie Hits No. 1 on Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is back in Netflix's top movie chart thanks to The Guilty, his newest film. The Guilty reunites him with Southpaw director Antoine Fuqua and was written by True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto. The crime thriller features an all-star cast supporting Gyllenhaal, including Riley Keough, Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard.
CELEBRITIES

