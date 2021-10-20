“Sounds Like Love Review”

A pastoral comedy is just what the doctor ordered to ease our way out of our recent confinement. Chicago Shakespeare Theater obliges with its bright, energetic tale of souls fleeing death and duplicity and finding peace and love in the woods, “As You Like It.” But it’s not all Shakespeare. This production is a mingled yarn of the Elizabethan comedy classic and twenty-four songs by The Beatles. The action still takes place in the enchanting Forest of Arden, although the enchantment this round is the Magical Mystery variety, complete with a flower-powdered VW bus and a Peter Max-colored stage. The main props on stage are tree trunks, so magic mushrooms must be near. Like the verse in the play, the selection of Beatles’ songs mostly ply the fields of love, but stray, too, to other topics, such as money, sunshine, loneliness (banishment) and foolishness. You can guess the tunes. Here’s a small hint: One of the band members plays trombone. The songs slot into the action well, and are often surprisingly spot on. One other surprise is that this pastoral paste-up spins not “Strawberry Fields Forever.” It’s nothing to get hung about; we still get to marvel at two creative forces separated in life by three centuries, but knit together by their gifts to turn phrases, poetical and musical.
Comments / 0