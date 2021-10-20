“Sounds Like Love Review”

It definitely goes without saying, even though it will be said over and over, that people are excited to see the Punisher come back for his own series again since fans have been missing him since his series was canceled on Netflix. The big issue with this character, apart from his logo apparently being seen in a great number of ‘violent’ representations over the years, is that while he is an important part of the Marvel universe, he’s not known for being able to dull down to a PC level like many other heroes. Take a moment to let that sink in and then, hopefully, you’ll have a good chuckle at it because the Punisher has never been anything other than a violent character. He started out in Marvel as a guy trying to take down Spider-Man, and ever since he’s been seen as who he is, no more and no less. Any issues that the Mouse House has with his level of violence are kind of silly considering that he’s never been known as anything but the type of anti-hero that a lot of other heroes can’t stand for one reason or another.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO