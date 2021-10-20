CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheryl Burke shares details of her alcohol addiction: 'I was a functioning drunk'

By Chrissy Callahan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheryl Burke has been sober for three years, but at the height of her alcohol addiction she was drinking seven days a week. The "Dancing With the Stars" pro sat down with Elizabeth Vargas' Heart of the Matter podcast on Tuesday to discuss alcoholism, sobriety and more and said she once...

