After much development time, testing, and lots of community feedback, Blizzard has announced that World of Warcraft update 9.1.5 will be released on November 2nd. The update is a huge one, and you'll feel its effects all over the game. Some of what to expect? Well, there wil be some all new customization options forthe Highmountain Tauren, Lightforged Draenei, Void Elves, and Nightborne. You'll be able to extensively transform and customize these races in completely new ways top to bottom in some cases. One of the standout options for the Nightborne is the addition of glowing hands becoming available, but all of these races get significant work.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO