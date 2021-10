Finding a taco in any city isn’t too difficult, but finding an incredible taco you can’t stop talking about? Now that’s a little bit harder — unless you’re in Nashville, Tennessee, of course. Ladybird Taco serves up breakfast and lunch tacos in the heart of Music City and it has quickly become known as one of the best spots for a Mexican-inspired indulgence in Tennessee! We decided to take a look for ourselves and were completely gobsmacked when we realized the rumors were true. Looking for a tasty Tennesee taco? This is where you’ll find it.

