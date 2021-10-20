CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Madonna says script for her biopic is “almost finished”

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna is giving fans an update on the progress of her upcoming biopic. In an Instagram post, the pop legend says the film’s script is “almost finished.” She shares a series of photos of herself laying on a luxurious rug while...

wixx.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Madonna, 63, showcases her edgy style in black leather and silver buckle ensemble as she reveals script for her upcoming biopic is almost complete

Madonna showcased her edgy style in a black leather and silver buckle ensemble as she revealed the script for her upcoming biopic is almost complete on Tuesday night. The singer, 63, took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps of herself in her eye-catching attire, saying she's grateful for the success of her recently released concert film Madame X, and for her family.
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

Måneskin performing on MTV EMAs, make late-night TV debut

Italian band Måneskin have been announced as performers on the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards on November 14. The “Beggin'” rockers, whose name means “Moonlight” in Danish, will be making their debut on the awards show, where they’re nominated for Best Rock and Best Group. Latin superstar Maluma and German singer Kim Petras will also perform on the show, which will air live from Hungary at 3 p.m. ET across MTV’s various channels. Justin Bieber is the leading nominee, with eight nods.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Madonna shows her filter-free look

After treating an exclusive crowd to a secret concert underneath New York City’s Red Rooster restaurant at Ginny’s Supper Club on Friday, Madonna took to the streets of Harlem, flaunting a filter-free look. The superstar, 63, fled the event with a choir in tow, later performing her hit song "Like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Lourdes Leon says Madonna is ‘such a control freak’

Lourdes “Lola” Leon is staying true to herself, taking care of her hair, and opening up about her life as Madonna’s daughter. In an interview with Interview Magazine published October 14th, the model reflected on how life has been in the spotlight for the last year and the advice Madonna has given her along the way. She also shared some insight on how Madonna was as a mom, “My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life,” Lola explained as to what encouraged her to become financially independent after she graduated high school.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Jimmy Fallon
atchisonglobenow.com

Ariana Grande had bronchitis for almost half of her 2019 world tour

Ariana Grande was sick with bronchitis for four months of her 'Sweetener World Tour'. The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker embarked on the extensive global jaunt in 2019, and has now revealed she was suffering from a nasty bout of the condition - which can cause a persistent cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, a low fever, and chest tightness - for almost half the 10-month run.
MUSIC
asapland.com

Riddick 4 Is In the Works as Per VIN Diesel, Script Almost Completed

Riddick 4 Is In the Works as Per VIN Diesel, Script Almost Completed. The Franchise movie started in 2000 and the third Franchise movie Riddick was aired in 2013. The second season of Riddick didn’t perform well on box-office; still, Diesel is keen for Riddick 4. Riddick’s last 3 seasons had come with the live-action sequel, video games, and animated movies. The series follows Riddick who is a part of the race of located folks who were unaware of military effort. Amidst the course, Riddick separated his eyes and let him see in the darkness.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

Luna showcases her powerful moves in 'Madonna' dance performance video

F(x)'s Luna is here to showcase her powerful dance moves with a performance video of "Madonna"!. Released back on October 5, Luna's latest solo single "Madonna" is a stunning homage paid to the one and only Madonna, featuring a mashup of various pop sub-genres. In the performance video, Luna takes center stage while demonstrating crisp angles, graceful poses, as well as unwavering professionalism.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Movies
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kylie Jenner again accused of ‘blackfishing’ after appearing to have darker skin in Instagram video

Kylie Jenner has again come under fire for accusations of “blackfishing” after sharing a selfie video on her Instagram stories with a noticeably darker skin tone. The cosmetics mogul and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star received backlash after posting the video on Sunday. In the clip, she can be seen listening to Smoke by Don Toliver featuring HVN and SoFaygo in a car. She gazes into the camera before revealing her look for the day and placing her hand on her pregnant stomach. Viewers immediately noticed that the 24-year-old’s skin complexion was darker than usual..@KylieJenner looks gorgeous in...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
CELEBRITIES
BET

Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Primetimer

CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
HollywoodLife

Heather Rae Young’s Stunning Wedding Dress To Marry Tarek El Moussa — Photos

Heather Rae Young wore a gorgeous corset style gown with a lace and sequin overlay designed by Galia Lahav to marry the love of her love, Tarek El Moussa!. Heather Rae Young, 33, looked gorgeous on her wedding day to Tarek El Moussa, 40! The Selling Sunset star wore a custom corset style gown with French lace created by Israeli designer Galia Lahav as she walked down the aisle at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Santa Barbara on Saturday, Oct. 23. The gown was accented by silver sequin details to add a dash of sparkle in a leaf pattern on her arms and down through the bodice and sheer skirt. The dress also included a sexy keyhole back.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Not Attend Prince William’s Tribute Event for Princess Diana

Sitting this one out. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be traveling overseas for an event set to honor Princess Diana later this month, Us Weekly can confirm. The party, hosted by Prince William, was originally set for July when both brothers attended a statue unveiling that paid tribute to their mother. A source tells Us that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “will not be in attendance” at the private get-together, celebrating donors who helped fund the statue and close friends and family of Diana, including Elton John.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Photos show Alec Baldwin’s children and cat leaving NYC home

Alec Baldwin’s kids and pet cat were seen leaving their Manhattan home on Friday — after wife Hilaria Baldwin reportedly left earlier amid the trauma of the tragic accident that killed a cinematographer on the set of his latest movie. Photos show a woman in sunglasses shuttling some of the...
MANHATTAN, NY
thezoereport.com

Lizzo’s Date-Night Dress Revealed A Different Side To Her Style

Lizzo creates the most playful and bright ensembles. You can always find a fabulous new quirky bag in her outfits, whether it be a crystal-encrusted chocolate bar clutch or an artsy-designed shoulder bag. She also adores an eye-catching dress, like the sheer purple number she wore to Cardi B’s birthday. However, for a recent dinner outing, the singer left behind her usual statement bags and flashy dresses for a more flirty and delicate look. The two-toned number felt more subdued and showed a completely different side to Lizzo’s style choices.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy