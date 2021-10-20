CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Market Continues to Show Resilience

dailyforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market rallied on Tuesday, but we continue to see a little bit of resistance near the $82.50 level. That is an area that has been important more than once, and the fact that we have pulled back from there couple of days in a row...

OilPrice.com

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

Rebounding U.S. oil demand, a slow recovery of domestic production, and extreme weather-related events have drawn many barrels this year out of the key U.S. crude hub at Cushing, Oklahoma. Crude oil stocks at Cushing—the delivery hub for the WTI Crude futures contract—have more than halved since April 2020, when the market was fretting about high inventories as the pandemic forced governments to announce widespread lockdowns. Back then, a lack of storage at the Cushing delivery hub contributed to sending WTI Crude down to a negative price.
MarketWatch

Natural-gas futures drop by nearly 7%; U.S. oil prices settle slightly higher

Natural-gas futures suffered a drop of almost 7% on Thursday, with prices pressured by recent reports Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom to send more natural gas to Europe next month. Oil futures, meanwhile, finished with a modest gain, a day after losing more than 2% on news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. December natural gas fell 42 cents, or 6.7%, to settle at $5.782 per million British thermal units. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 15 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $82.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
oilandgas360.com

Oil prices slide as U.S. instructs crude producers to increase output

Oil fell for a second day as one of the top energy diplomats in the U.S. urged producers to hike output. West Texas Intermediate declined 1.3%, falling for a second session. The global economy is facing an energy crisis, Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s senior adviser for energy security, said Thursday on a panel at a conference. Energy producers who can boost output should do so, he added.
Huntsville Item

Gas prices continue to rise as crude oil prices jump

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.05 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents more than from this day last week and is $1.21 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the...
Gold Forecast: Gold Markets Fail at Trendline Yet Again

Gold markets initially rally during the trading session on Thursday to reach towards the same resistance barrier that we have been fighting for several sessions. Furthermore, you can make an argument for the downtrend line coming into the picture, and therefore I think a lot of traders will be paying close attention to this overall region. By giving up the gains the way we have during the trading session on Thursday, this suggests that we are going to continue to see selling pressure.
KELOLAND TV

Why the price of gas is rising

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The average price of gas in South Dakota as of Tuesday is $3.29/gallon, according to AAA. This price has climbed one cent since Monday and is forecasted to continue rising. According to Shawn Steward, spokesman for AAA South Dakota, the current rise in price is...
actionforex.com

WTI Oil Futures Avoid Bearish Breakout; Negative Risks Still in Play

WTI oil futures (December delivery) charted a new lower low at 80.62 in the four-hour chart on Thursday but the tough ascending trendline, which has been strictly supporting the market since the bullish trend reversal in August came to the rescue once again, helping the price to crawl up to an intra-day high of 83.27 on Friday.
dailyforex.com

WTI Crude Oil Forecast: Pullback from Crucial $85 Level

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market showed itself to be somewhat resistant to break above the $85 level, but it is probably only a matter of time before we clear that psychologically important figure. We formed a shooting star on Monday, and since then it has held true. That being said, I think the real signal is either going to be on a pullback that shows signs of support, or a move above the shooting star that shows a blowout of the resistance.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
dailyforex.com

Silver Forecast: Grinding in Consolidative Pattern

Silver markets fluctuated on Wednesday as we continue to see plenty of noisy trading just below the 200-day EMA. Because of this, I think it is likely that we continue to see noisy behavior due to the fact that we are currently stuck between the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA indicators. The $25 level above is a major resistance barrier that if we were to break above it, the market would start to enter a longer-term “buy-and-hold” type of scenario.
CNBC

Oil falls after increases in U.S. crude, fuel stockpiles

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after industry data showed crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected and fuel inventories unexpectedly increased last week in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer. Brent oil futures fell 1.42%, or $1.28, to trade at $85.12 a barrel after closing at the highest...
dailyforex.com

CAC Forecast: On Verge of Major Breakout

The Parisian CAC Index initially pulled back on Wednesday but found enough buyers underneath to turn around and form a bit of a hammer. The €6800 level above has been a bit of a barrier, but it certainly looks as if the action over the last couple of days suggests that we are on the precipice of a breakout. On a daily close above the €6800 level, the market is likely to go looking towards the highs again near the €6900 level. Quite frankly, I think that area has a lot less in the way of resistance, and we are more than likely going to go towards €7000 which is a much more formidable psychology-driven barrier.
dailyforex.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Continues to Respect Trend Line

The British pound fell significantly on Wednesday only to turn around and show signs of life again. This is a hammer that was preceded by a shooting star, and it does in fact suggest that we are trying to build up enough inertia to make a bigger move. I would point out that the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA both sit just below the current trading area, and on top of the 1.37 handle. Because of this, I think there is a certain amount of support underneath that is going to continue to push this market in an upward direction.
DailyFx

Crude Oil Forecast: WTI Eases on Iranian Supply Prospects, US Inventory Build

Crude Oil, Iran, EU Nuclear Talks, Supply, EIA Inventory - Talking points. Crude oil prices falling after EIA reports inventory build. Iran-EU talks set to resume giving more supply potential. Technical outlook appears bearish but broader trend bullish. Crude and Brent oil prices are moving lower through the Asia-Pacific session...
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Hanging Just Above the 1.16 Level

The euro rallied a bit on Wednesday as we continue to hang around the 1.16 level. This is an area that has been important multiple times, and I think it is worth paying attention to as it remains a bit of a magnet for price. The euro continues to struggle against the US dollar in relation to so many of the other currencies that I follow, and it makes the euro look rather weak. If the US dollar suddenly takes off in strength, this will be one of the first places you see it happen.
OilPrice.com

WTI Prices Jump As Cushing Crude Draw Worries Oil Market

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported its fifth straight week of crude oil inventory builds. This week, the API estimated the inventory build for crude oil to be 2.318 million barrels. But a persistent draw in Cushing inventory is causing a bit of a stir. U.S. crude inventories...
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb of 87 billion cubic feet in natural-gas supplies

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 87 billion cubic feet for the week ended Oct. 22. That was a bit less than the average increase of 90 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.548 trillion cubic feet, down 403 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 126 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, December natural gas traded down 25.7 cents, or 4.1%, at $5.941 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.884 shortly before the data.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
