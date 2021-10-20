CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Qualtrics raises full-year sales forecast above Wall Street expectations

By Stephen Nellis
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Qualtrics International (XM.O) on Wednesday raised its full-year sales forecast above analyst estimates as the business software firm reported third-quarter revenue and profits that also beat expectations.

The Utah-based company, whose software businesses solicit feedback from customers and employees to improve products, said it now forecasts full-year 2021 revenue with a midpoint of $1.057 billion, slightly ahead of analyst estimates of $1.012 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares rose 5.2% to $46.54 in after-hours trading after the results.

The firm also forecast current fourth-quarter sales and adjusted losses with midpoints of $297 million and 3 cents per share, better than Wall Street estimates of $263.82 million and a 4-cent-per-share adjusted loss, according to Refinitiv data.

Qualtrics is controlled by German software giant SAP SE (SAPG.DE), which retained a controlling stake after Qualtrics raised $1.55 billion in an initial public offering in January.

Qualtrics is generating losses because it is investing heavily to acquire new customers.

For the third quarter ended Sept. 30, Qualtrics said sales were $271.6 million, up 41%, and adjusted profit was 1 cent per share. The results beat analyst expectations of $258.19 million in sales and a 2-cent-per-share adjusted loss, according to Refinitiv data.

Businesses can use Qualtrics to survey their employees, which Chief Executive Zig Serafin said has led to sales growth this year as employers try to hang on to workers in a tight labor market.

In an interview, Serafin said food delivery firm DoorDash Inc (DASH.N) recently expanded its use of Qualtrics "to tune in to the needs of their employees and their workforce, especially in the war for talent."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Boeing stock gains even after wider-than-expected loss, big revenue miss

Shares of Boeing Co. gained 0.7% in premarket trading, even as the aerospace and defense company reported a big loss and revenue misses, amid weakness in the commercial airplanes and defense, space and security businesses, while free cash flow was a lot less negative than projected. The net loss narrowed to $132 million, or 19 cents a share, from $466 million, or 79 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the per-share loss of 60 cents was triple the FactSet loss consensus of 20 cents. Revenue rose 8.1% to $15.28 billion, well below the FactSet consensus...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Sap Se#Food Delivery#Software#Ibes#Refinitiv#German#Doordash Inc Lrb Dash N
MarketWatch

Bristol Myers Squibb says sales of Revlimid, Eliquis increased in the third quarter

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Co. gained 0.6% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drug maker beat expectations for the quarter and saw sales rise for two of its top-selling products. The company had earnings of $1.5 billion, or 69 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2021, down from $1.8 billion, or 82 cents per share, in the same quarter a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.00 per share, against a FactSet consensus of $1.92. Bristol reported revenue of $11.6 billion for the quarter, up from $10.5 billion in the same three months of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Metro International

UBS fee bonanza lifts quarterly profit to six-year high

ZURICH (Reuters) -UBS posted its highest quarterly profit since 2015 on Tuesday, as robust trading activity by the world’s ultra wealthy led to a 23% surge in fee income. The surprisingly strong results follow double-digit percent gains for net profit in each of the past four quarters and come as Switzerland’s largest bank announced new plans for its digital push including a new advisory service for affluent U.S. clients.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Universal Music Group reports 21% rise in Q3 core earnings

AMSTERDAM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Universal Music Group NV (UMG) (UMG.AS), the record label behind many of the music industry's biggest stars, on Wednesday reported a 21% rise in third quarter core earnings to 461 million euros ($535 million), in line with company forecasts. UMG's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Hotel group Accor's quarterly revenue jumps as demand picks up

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Europe’s biggest hotel group Accor on Wednesday reported a jump in third-quarter revenue thanks to a strong pick-up in demand. Accor, which operates 5,200 hotels in 110 countries, reported revenue of 589 million euros ($684 million) for July to September, up from 329 million euros in the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Rent the Runway receives warm Wall Street reception, as stock opens 9.5% above IPO price

Rent the Runway Inc. received a warm reception on its Wall Street debut, as the fashion rental company's stock opened 9.5% above the initial public offering price. The Brooklyn-based company said overnight that it raised $357.0 million as its upsized IPO of 17.0 million shares priced at $21 a share, at the top of the expected range. The stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $23.00 at 11:52 a.m. Eastern for 1.7 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $1.4 billion. The upbeat opening for Rent the Runway's stock comes on a day of relative investor disdain for IPOs, as the Renaissance IPO ETF slumped 1.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 eased less than 0.1%.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Enphase Energy jumps more than 25% after Q3 earnings, microgrid news

Enphase Energy Inc. stock rallied more than 25% on Wednesday, poised for its highest close since Jan. 7 and its largest one-day percent increase since March 2020. The stock was the best performing in the S&P 500 index on Wednesday. The energy management technology company late Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings well above Wall Street expectations, saying it earned an adjusted 60 cents a share on sales of $352 million in the quarter, compared with forecasts for adjusted earnings of 49 cents a share on sales of $345 million. Enphase earlier this week announced a new solar microinverter for its customers in North America, saying the device was capable of forming a microgrid during a power outage using only solar power and providing backup power without a battery.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

208K+
Followers
229K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy