(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles City Councilman Mark Ridley-Thomas is being indicted and arraigned on federal bribery and conspiracy charges. Ridley-Thomas pleaded not guilty in a virtual hearing Wednesday. He was there to answer to the alleged charges that he traded votes for help by a dean at the University of Southern California. At the time in question, Ridley-Thomas was a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Federal prosecutors say the councilman and a USC dean let a family member into the school in order to secure county contracts. Both defendants deny the allegations. Earlier Wednesday, the L.A. city council voted eleven-to-three to immediately suspend Ridley-Thomas from the council. MRT was released on 50-thousand dollars bond. The trial is set to begin December 14th.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO