Inspirational Lifestyles: "Faithing It" By Cora Jakes Coleman – Fight With Faith During Your Process Stage (Day #3)

By Cheryl Jackson
 7 days ago

Source: BraunS / Getty


Day #3

“Process” has a sister and her name is “Faith.” When I am in a stage of process and I am fighting with my faith, I call that “faithing it.” And here’s the good news—as long as you fight with your faith there is nothing you can’t do!

It is through faith that your promise is possible.

It is through faith that your purpose is fulfilled.

And it is through faith that your process finally comes to a victorious end!

