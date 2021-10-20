CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Factors Must Play Out Before 76ers Trade Ben Simmons

By Brett Siegel
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new NBA season is upon us, but the drama between the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons is far from over. Simmons has ended his holdout and reported to the 76ers last week, but the issues between the team and the All-Star 7-footer are still ongoing, especially after he was recently...

ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers eyeing former Rookie of the Year in potential Ben Simmons trade

Despite recent indications of the team’s willingness to bring back Ben Simmons for the upcoming season, the Philadelphia 76ers are still trying to find a way to get rid of their want-away star. Simmons has made it abundantly clear that he wants nothing to do with the Sixers, and at this point, Philly is still actively looking for a trade partner before the new season starts.
fadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
Las Vegas Herald

NBA: 5 Most Overpaid Players in the League Right Now

Being a basketball player is one of the rare professions where you get paid based on how good you are, at least for the most part. The NBA is a superstar-driven league, and if a team wants a shot a title contention, it's basically the rule nowadays that a team should sign a star or two. To secure the services of the best players in the league, teams wage bidding wars where contract offers can reach up to hundreds of millions of dollars.
ClutchPoints

Sixers news: Allen Iverson’s strong 7-word message for Ben Simmons amid Philly trade drama

At least one Philadelphia 76ers icon is showing some love for the embattled Ben Simmons. After a summer that has been characterized by a lot of drama over a botched trade, Simmons is now back with the team ahead of Tuesday’s season tip-off. Sixers legend Allen Iverson sent out a strong message of support for the controversial point guard as Simmons looks to resurrect his career in Philly.
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Daryl Morey
The Spun

Sixers Reportedly Make New Decision On Ben Simmons

In a significant new development, the Philadelphia 76ers have stopped fining Ben Simmons for missed practices and games. ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported on Tuesday that Sixers have stopped fining Simmons for missing practices and/or games. Simmons is currently away from the team for personal reasons, specifically to take care of...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Doc Rivers cursed out Ben Simmons’ agent Rich Paul

Ben Simmons spoke with Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and president of basketball operations Daryl Morey this week for the first time all offseason. Prior to that, the only communication Simmons had with the team was through his agent, Rich Paul. As you might expect, some of those conversations did not go smoothly.
The Spun

What Joel Embiid Reportedly Asked Ben Simmons In Meeting Today

It was reported on Friday morning that Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons met with the rest of the team to address his current situation. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium has revealed some details regarding what transpired during that meeting. “Sources tell me Ben Simmons addressed Doc Rivers, Joel...
Audacy

Ben Simmons lists gaudy South Jersey house for $5M

PHILADELPHIA — Not sure which is more ostentatious: the theatrics of the Ben Simmons drama in Philly, or the 25-year-old’s choice in home decor. As of Wednesday, the 76er’s Moorestown, New Jersey, home is listed on Zillow. The price: $5 million. The 10,477-square-foot mansion was built in 2019 and includes...
Bleacher Report

Warriors News: Latest Draymond Green Rumors; Bob Myers Talks Potential Trades

Draymond Green is a lot of things, but being afraid to speak out is not one of them. After a summer break that included winning an Olympic gold medal with the USA men's basketball team and a no-holds-barred interview with Kevin Durant over the incident that ignited their "beef" on Bleacher Report’s “Chips with Draymond Green” podcast, the Golden State Warriors forward was at practice and spoke to the media for the first time in months.
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
94 WIP Sports Radio

Former player of Doc Rivers: He 'set up' Ben Simmons

Kendrick Perkins, who played for Doc Rivers in Boston for eight seasons, says Rivers "set up" Ben Simmons at yesterday's 76ers practice. "Doc Rivers walked into today ready for the action. And it started from yesterday. If people think Doc Rivers didn't realize what Ben Simmons was doing yesterday, having a cell phone in his pocket, being lazy, just going through the motions when they had him on the floor, people are crazy," Perkins said Tuesday on ESPN. "I know Doc, and he set him up. He walked in and he saw that Ben wasn't engaged and so he called him in to get into a drill and Ben declined. He called him again to get into a drill and Doc was ready to throw him out. He lucky Doc Rivers didn't put that paws on him because I saw him almost put his hands on [Rajon] Rondo one time."
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-76ers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Now a week into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been playing without Ben Simmons and it appears as if they will be doing so for the foreseeable future. After holding out during the preseason due to wanting to be traded, Simmons originally had shown up to the team’s facility to take part in practice and it looked like he was going to be ready for the start of the season, but then more issues occurred with the 76ers.
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Gives Brutal Response To Ben Simmons’ Trade Demand: “I’m Not Paying $200 Million For A Guy Who Will Not Be Aggressive And Will Not Shoot At Playoff Time”

Ben Simmons' future still looks far from resolved. After demanding a trade from Philadelphia, Simmons has taken some extreme measures to ensure that it goes through. This includes telling the franchise he doesn't intend to play another game for them and even telling his teammates not to fly out for a conversation with him.
SB Nation

A complete timeline of Ben Simmons’ trade demand from the 76ers

Ben Simmons has been considered a precocious talent since he left Australia for Florida prep powerhouse Montverde Academy in 2013 and established himself as the No. 1 recruit in the country. Simmons spent one up-and-down season at LSU before entering the 2016 NBA Draft, where the Philadelphia 76ers took him with the top pick.
