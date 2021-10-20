CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Suspect charged in Montrose Avenue killing

By The Blade
 6 days ago

A South Toledo man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting last week.

Marvin Dyer, 57, of the 700 block of Brighton Avenue, is charged with murder in connection with the fatal Oct. 14 shooting of Davon Butler, 18, in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue. He was booked into the Lucas County jail Wednesday following his arrest, police said.

Mr. Butler died at ProMedica Toledo Hospital after being shot once in the head, according to an autopsy report from the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

