FIFA

USWNT vs. South Korea, 2021 friendly: What to watch for

By Stars, Stripes FC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United States Women’s National Team are back in action this week as they take on South Korea in two Midwest friendlies....

Carli Lloyd Earns Her Final USWNT Call-Up

For the last time, Carli Lloyd has been called in for a U.S. women's national team camp. Lloyd is one of 21 players who will convene before a pair of friendlies against South Korea, which will bring an end to one of the more illustrious careers in USWNT history. Lloyd has 314 caps and can wind up with 316 if she appears in the matches in at Sporting Kansas City's Children's Mercy Park (Oct. 21) and Minnesota United's Allianz Field (Oct. 26). Regardless, she'll wind up with the second-most caps and third-most goals in U.S. history (her 134 international goals are 24 fewer than Mia Hamm, who is second to Abby Wambach; eclipsing that number in two games is asking a bit much, even for Lloyd).
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carli Lloyd
houstondynamofc.com

Three Houston Dash players named to USWNT roster for October friendlies

Houston Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell, defender Abby Dahlkemper and midfielder Kristie Mewis were named to the U.S. Women’s National Team roster for a pair of friendlies later this month, the federation announced earlier today. The four-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champions will face Korea Republic for a pair of friendlies...
MLS
washingtonspirit.com

O’Hara, Sonnett, Sullivan Named to October USWNT Friendlies

CHICAGO (Oct. 13, 2021) – U.S. Women’s National Team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named a 21-player training camp roster for the upcoming October matches against Korea Republic which will mark the final appearances for legend Carli Lloyd in a U.S. uniform. The USA will take on Korea Republic on...
FIFA
racingloufc.com

Preview: What to watch for with Racing vs. the Orlando Pride

Racing Louisville FC and the Orlando Pride will get their Lynn Family Stadium encore Saturday in the first meeting here since a dramatic preseason, Challenge Cup meeting. Back on April 10, in what was Racing’s first-ever game, the sides finished in a 2-2 draw thanks to Louisville defender Brooke Hendrix’s goal late into stoppage time. Since then, Racing and the Pride had faced off twice in Orlando, playing to a 1-1 draw on July 9 and 3-1 Pride win on Sept. 11.
ORLANDO, FL
MassLive.com

USWNT vs. South Korea women’s soccer: Live stream, start time, TV, tickets, how to watch

The USWNT returns to action Thursday night as they take on South Korea in an international friendly match at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The USA women’s soccer team has been on a roll in recent exhibitions, beating Paraguay by a combined score of 17-0 over two matches last month. They’ll be looking to keep the momentum going against a South Korea squad they’ve gone an unbeaten 10-0-3 against in 13 matches.
KANSAS CITY, KS
wyandottedaily.com

USWNT controls but can’t break through against South Korea, 0-0

The pent-up, explosive energy in the massed fans at sold-out Children’s Mercy Park needed just one goal from the U.S. women’s national soccer team to set it off. The goal never came, but the excitement hummed on throughout the fast-paced, scoreless draw against the the South Korea women’s national team.
KANSAS CITY, KS
wmleader.com

How the USWNT was shut out by South Korea to halt 22-game home winning streak

For nearly two years the U.S. women’s national team won every time it stepped on the field on American soil. That streak of 22 straight home victories came to an end Thursday with a 0-0 draw against a spirited South Korea side, ranked No. 18 in the world, that ran step for step with the No. 1-ranked U.S. women and did enough to keep them at bay.
SOCCER
ESPN

United States women held to draw against South Korea in friendly

The United States women's national team had its 22-game home winning streak end with a 0-0 tie vs. South Korea in a friendly in Kansas City, Kansas, on Thursday. South Korea goalkeeper Yoon Young-Guel made eight saves, four in each half. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup,...
KANSAS CITY, KS
playingfor90.com

Ties against South Korea bookend USWNT’s home win streak

After a 1-1 tie against South Korea on Oct. 6, 2019, the USWNT went on to win 22 straight home games. Thursday night, that win streak came to an end against none other than South Korea. You can’t help but admire South Korea’s scrappy grit and determination. To play defense...
SOCCER
CBS Minnesota

Carli Lloyd Fans Hope ‘She Feels All The Love From Minnesota’ During Final Int’l Match At Allianz Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Carli Lloyd will play her last international match when the United States Women’s National Team plays South Korea Tuesday evening at Allianz Field. Minnesota’s soccer community is excited for what will be a big moment. Amanda Pieper will be going to the game with her daughter and friends. “I am a little bit fan-girling right now,” Pieper said. “I’m super excited, and I’m so happy that they’re in Minnesota for this game.” Andrea Yoch, the co-founder of the new women’s soccer team that’s starting in Minnesota early next year, is one of many dedicated soccer fans in Minnesota. Carli Lloyd (credit: CBS) “It’s...
MINNESOTA STATE

