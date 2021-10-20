CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joe Burrow, Chris Evans, Josh Tupou and Trey Hopkins

By James Rapien
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is on track to play on Sunday against Baltimore, despite dealing with a throat injury that kept him from talking to the media for a second-straight week.

“Throat was sore after the game but continuing to improve every day," Burrow said in a statement.

Chris Evans had a breakout game against the Lions, but the rookie running back was limited on Wednesday with a hamstring injury. Trey Hendrickson (shoulder), Ricardo Allen (ankle) and Jackson Carman (rest) were also limited.

Center Trey Hopkins and defensive tackle Josh Tupou both missed practice. Hopkins continues to rest his surgically repaired knee on Wednesday's. Tupou was working on the rehab field.

Watch clips from Wednesday's practice here. Check out the Bengals' official injury report below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPG4c_0cXSA7OO00

Cincinnati Bengals Embrace "The Cart"

