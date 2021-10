NASA has confirmed that the fireball that streaked across the Midwestern sky early Wednesday was a satellite. "There are many accounts from the midwestern states of a bright long-lasting fireball seen around 12:43 a.m. EDT last evening ... This event was not caused by a natural object; it was produced by the reentry and fragmentation of a satellite over that area of the country," the agency said in a Facebook post on its NASA Meteor Watch page.

