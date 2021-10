Kanye West's name change journey is complete! On Oct. 18, TMZ reported a judge has OK'd the rapper's request to legally change his name from Kanye Omari West to Ye. He'll no longer have an official middle or last name, although his ex, Kim Kardashian West, was still using her married name as recently as this month when she hosted "Saturday Night Live." Ye first filed to change his name in August, but it's an update that's been in the works for some time. Back in 2018, he made what seemed to be his first announcement about the new name with a tweet that read: "The being formally known as Kanye West. I am YE."

