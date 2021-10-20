CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Madonna says script for her biopic is “almost finished”

By Syndicated Content
mix929.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna is giving fans an update on the progress of her upcoming biopic. In an Instagram post, the pop legend says the film’s script is “almost finished.” She shares a series of photos of herself laying on a luxurious rug while...

mix929.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Madonna, 63, showcases her edgy style in black leather and silver buckle ensemble as she reveals script for her upcoming biopic is almost complete

Madonna showcased her edgy style in a black leather and silver buckle ensemble as she revealed the script for her upcoming biopic is almost complete on Tuesday night. The singer, 63, took to Instagram to share a slew of snaps of herself in her eye-catching attire, saying she's grateful for the success of her recently released concert film Madame X, and for her family.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Madonna shows her filter-free look

After treating an exclusive crowd to a secret concert underneath New York City’s Red Rooster restaurant at Ginny’s Supper Club on Friday, Madonna took to the streets of Harlem, flaunting a filter-free look. The superstar, 63, fled the event with a choir in tow, later performing her hit song "Like...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HOLAUSA

Lourdes Leon says Madonna is ‘such a control freak’

Lourdes “Lola” Leon is staying true to herself, taking care of her hair, and opening up about her life as Madonna’s daughter. In an interview with Interview Magazine published October 14th, the model reflected on how life has been in the spotlight for the last year and the advice Madonna has given her along the way. She also shared some insight on how Madonna was as a mom, “My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life,” Lola explained as to what encouraged her to become financially independent after she graduated high school.
BEAUTY & FASHION
asapland.com

Riddick 4 Is In the Works as Per VIN Diesel, Script Almost Completed

Riddick 4 Is In the Works as Per VIN Diesel, Script Almost Completed. The Franchise movie started in 2000 and the third Franchise movie Riddick was aired in 2013. The second season of Riddick didn’t perform well on box-office; still, Diesel is keen for Riddick 4. Riddick’s last 3 seasons had come with the live-action sequel, video games, and animated movies. The series follows Riddick who is a part of the race of located folks who were unaware of military effort. Amidst the course, Riddick separated his eyes and let him see in the darkness.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Madonna
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Jimmy Fallon
atchisonglobenow.com

Ariana Grande had bronchitis for almost half of her 2019 world tour

Ariana Grande was sick with bronchitis for four months of her 'Sweetener World Tour'. The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker embarked on the extensive global jaunt in 2019, and has now revealed she was suffering from a nasty bout of the condition - which can cause a persistent cough, shortness of breath, wheezing, a low fever, and chest tightness - for almost half the 10-month run.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Luna showcases her powerful moves in 'Madonna' dance performance video

F(x)'s Luna is here to showcase her powerful dance moves with a performance video of "Madonna"!. Released back on October 5, Luna's latest solo single "Madonna" is a stunning homage paid to the one and only Madonna, featuring a mashup of various pop sub-genres. In the performance video, Luna takes center stage while demonstrating crisp angles, graceful poses, as well as unwavering professionalism.
THEATER & DANCE
mix929.com

Jonas Brothers the subject of Netflix’s first ‘Family Roast’

Over the years, you’ve probably seen all kinds of celebrities roasted on Comedy Central. Now Netflix is getting into the roast business, but with a new twist: A family — The Jonas Brothers — will be the victims of the roast. Jonas Brothers Family Roast will air November 23 on...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abc Audio#Movies
mix929.com

Will Ed Sheeran perform on ‘SNL’ remotely?

Ed Sheeran is supposed to be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live on November 6, but his COVID-19 diagnosis has thrown a wrench into those plans. Page Six reports that the show’s producers are now trying to fill his slot with another act, despite Ed’s offer to perform virtually.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOT 97

Boosie Responds To Lil Nas X’s Dad After X’s Dad Told Boosie, ‘How The Hell You A Gangsta’

X’s dad defended his son after Boosie made negative comments, telling the “Old Town Road” rapper to kill himself and more. Nas X brushed it off, but not his pops. As reported on Hot New Hip Hop, X’s dad, Robert Stafford, said, “How the hell you’re a gangsta rapper promoting drugs, gun violence, degrading women and getting high every video talking about you’re for the kids man sit your old man looking ass down. The game has past you. We real Bankhead over here. Not like the guy who claims it.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

CBS reportedly canceled Katie Couric's CBS This Morning interview after reading her bombshell book

Couric, who anchored CBS Evening News from 2006 to 2011, calls out former CBS boss Les Moonves in her book Going There for trying to push her back to mornings after sagging ratings in the evenings. “Absolutely not … I didn’t leave the morning show I helped make number one so I could go to the third-place morning show," Couric wrote, according to the New York Post, adding: “I had come here to accomplish something, and if it didn’t work, it didn’t work. I’d rather leave the network than retreat to the morning show, which at the time was a cheap imitation of the other two.” The Post reports Couric had been scheduled to promote her book with Gayle King on CBS This Morning. That is, until CBS News bosses read Going There.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
BET

Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Married: See Her Stunning Wedding Pics!

The happy couple didn’t have the “large destination wedding” they originally wanted. “Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!!” she stated. “Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey.”
RELATIONSHIPS
thatgrapejuice.net

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 14 Cast Officially Unveiled

After ample speculation, the official season 14 ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ cast has been confirmed. Loyalists of the hit Bravo series will note that the show has taken an extended hiatus and is currently off-air during what has annually been its launch frame. Insiders have claimed that a combination of...
TV SERIES
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Demi Moore's Daughter Scout Willis Strips Off in Racy Music Video

The middle daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore wears nothing but her birthday suit in a music video supporting her newly-released single 'Love Without Possession'. AceShowbiz - Scout Larue Willis has totally stripped off for a sexy new video to accompany her song "Love Without Possession". The middle daughter...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Photos show Alec Baldwin’s children and cat leaving NYC home

Alec Baldwin’s kids and pet cat were seen leaving their Manhattan home on Friday — after wife Hilaria Baldwin reportedly left earlier amid the trauma of the tragic accident that killed a cinematographer on the set of his latest movie. Photos show a woman in sunglasses shuttling some of the...
MANHATTAN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy