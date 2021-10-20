CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Top 10% of Stockholders Own 89% of Stocks

thebossmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that there is a wealth disparity in the U.S., but just how large the gap is came into focus once again with the news that the top 10% of stockholders now own 89% of stocks and mutual fund shares, according to a Federal Reserve report. There’s inequality...

thebossmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

3 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $50 in Right Now

Even with the stock market near an all-time high, long-term investors can still find deals. On Thursday, Oct. 21, the widely followed S&P 500 did what it's done more than four dozen times this year: It hit a new all-time closing high. Since bottoming out during the initial wave of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, the S&P 500 has more than doubled in value.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Fund#Billionaires#Americans#The Federal Reserve
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Are Dirt Cheap Right Now

Dividend stocks have overwhelmingly outperformed non-dividend payers for decades. They are a haven for investors in bad times and a way to juice returns when things are good. Annaly Capital Management and Viatris both offer solid yields at great prices. In periods of rising inflation and slowing economic growth, one...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
investmentu.com

Top Monthly Dividend Stocks Under $5

Investing can be a grind. Unless you are a successful day trader, it can feel like it takes forever for your portfolio to grow. It’s always nice to have some income in the meantime which is why dividend stocks are a welcome addition to any portfolio. However, if you are...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

5 Value Stocks With Exciting EV-to-EBITDA Ratios to Own Now

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is broadly considered by investors as the yardstick for evaluating the fair market value of a stock. It is preferred by many investors to handpick stocks trading at attractive prices. But even this universally used valuation multiple is not without its shortcomings. What Makes EV-to-EBITDA a...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks You Should Own This Earnings Season

Earnings season is upon us and companies are now reporting on their late summer financial results in earnest. Stock prices can go wild during these periods as companies post figures that either beat or fall short of investor expectations. But these short-term reactions don't mean it's time to bail on solid stocks. Three tech names that recently reported are IBM (NYSE:IBM), Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT), and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they're worth owning.
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Top Stocks to Buy for Early Retirement

It’s no secret that older Canadian citizens are finding themselves working for longer before they can retire so that they can financially secure themselves for their golden years. With the average retirement age now at 64, it is not an ideal situation for most Canadians. Many Canadians feel like early...
MARKETS
investing.com

Consider Buying These 2 Top Stocks Under $5

The benchmark stock indices have registered a solid performance this week, with the S&P 500 and the DJIA hitting all-time highs. And because the bullish market sentiment is expected to prevail on the back of a solid third-quarter earnings season, we think fundamentally sound and low-priced stocks Banco Santander (MC:SAN) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) could be good additions to one’s portfolio now. Read on.The upbeat corporate earnings season so far is driving bullish trends in the U.S. stock market. The benchmark indices have delivered a stellar performance this week. The S&P 500 notched its seventh straight win on October 21, marking a record close at 4,549.78. The index also hit a 4,551.44 intraday high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to its all-time high on October 20, although it retreated slightly to close at 35,603.08 in its last trading session.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Stocks That I Bought in October

Both companies have felt short-term share price pain, but the long-term opportunity remains intact. FIGS’ brand name is becoming stronger, and its customers are increasing their loyalty to the brand. Riskified is reducing friction and fraud in the online e-commerce market. Over the past three months, the SPDR S&P 500...
STOCKS
investing.com

Fed to Ban Senior Officials From Owning Stocks, Restrict Investment Activity

Investing.com - The Federal Reserve announced new rules Thursday that will seek to ban senior Fed policymakers from investing in stocks. The new rules, which will be incorporated over the coming months, aim to curb the investment activity undertaken by senior Fed officials including a ban on stock and bond buying. It also requires officials to provide advance notice of 45 days before purchasing or selling any securities and requires that investments be held for at least a year.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Netflix & Thermo Fisher

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc. (. GOOGL. ), Netflix, Inc. (. NFLX. ), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (. TMO. ). These research reports have been hand-picked from...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

5 Top Leisure Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today

While investors appear to be optimistic in the stock market today, leisure stocks appear to be in focus. Sure, Bitcoin (BTC) hit a new record high and corporate profits continue to impress. However, investors may not want to be sleeping on the top leisure stocks in the market now. If anything, some of the biggest names in the leisure industry today are also thriving this earnings season. Namely, Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) posted healthy figures in its third-quarter earnings call yesterday. In detail, it saw an earnings per share of $3.19 and added 4.4 million new paying subscribers in the quarter. This is well above consensus estimates of $2.56 and 3.84 million respectively.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in September

Some oil stocks look hugely tempting right now as oil prices rise. ConocoPhillips' low costs is a huge competitive advantage. Devon Energy's dividend policy and Enbridge's growth moves could mean huge dividends for you. Oil stocks have stunned the markets this year, surging alongside oil prices. No one predicted oil...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy