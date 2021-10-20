Top 10% of Stockholders Own 89% of Stocks

The benchmark stock indices have registered a solid performance this week, with the S&P 500 and the DJIA hitting all-time highs. And because the bullish market sentiment is expected to prevail on the back of a solid third-quarter earnings season, we think fundamentally sound and low-priced stocks Banco Santander (MC:SAN) and VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) could be good additions to one’s portfolio now. Read on.The upbeat corporate earnings season so far is driving bullish trends in the U.S. stock market. The benchmark indices have delivered a stellar performance this week. The S&P 500 notched its seventh straight win on October 21, marking a record close at 4,549.78. The index also hit a 4,551.44 intraday high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose to its all-time high on October 20, although it retreated slightly to close at 35,603.08 in its last trading session.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO