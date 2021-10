PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the 13th-highest minimum wage relative to the cost of living in the United States in 2020, according to a report from Self Financial Inc. The adjusted minimum wage in the report, $11.35 per hour, was based on the state having a cost of living 1.3% higher than the national average. The state’s actual minimum wage is $11.50 per hour, higher than the national minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Rhode Island’s minimum wage was last raised by $1 in Oct. 2020.

