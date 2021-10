I'd like to address a previous letter to the editor in regard to praying at public events. I have personally attended a Casa Grande City Council meeting where they prayed before the meeting and I fully support and approve of this practice in any and all public meetings. Our country was founded on Christian principles by Christian men who proclaimed their faith in God and served God quite publicly. Our Declaration of Independence and our Constitution were drafted by God-fearing men. The First Amendment was written to protect religious freedom and to prevent our government from establishing a national religion, not to completely "separate" church from government. Based on historical writings of the Founding Fathers, it must be concluded that they never intended for God to be removed from anywhere in our country.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 12 DAYS AGO