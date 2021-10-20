CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UTEP Football Continues to Invite Top Local Prospects to Home Games

By Adrian Broaddus
 7 days ago
If you’ve been to UTEP football games before the actual kickoff, you might notice groups that walk down on the field and soak in the scene of college football. Turns out, those groups are filled with the best local prospects in high school football, along with parents that get a chance...

UTEP Seeks to Snap Winless Streak in Eastern Time Zone Games This Weekend

UTEP football is 0-25-1 all-time in eastern time zone games. This has to be one of the most bizarre records that UTEP holds in any sport. The Miners are historically awful when it comes to traveling against teams in the eastern time zone. This week, the Miners (6-1, 3-0 C-USA) will get a chance to snap this streak when they face Florida Atlantic (4-3, 2-1) on Saturday with a 4 p.m. kickoff.
COLLEGE SPORTS
My First Experience with Section 105 at the EP Locomotive Match

If you've been to an EP Locomotive match, then you've probably heard of Section 105- in fact, you've probably just HEARD section 105. In the inaugural season of the Locomotive, I only went to a few games but I was fully aware of section 105 and the 8th Notch support group. They're the ones you hear with the drums, the noise makers, the flags and most importantly, the chants and cheers you hear throughout a match.
SPORTS
Andrew Martinez
What is Next For UTEP Athletics After C-USA Exodus

With the official news today that UTSA, North Texas, Rice, UAB, Charlotte, and FAU will all leave Conference USA for the American Athletic Conference beginning in the 2023-24 athletic season, what does that do to UTEP? The Miners suddenly find themselves in an eight-member C-USA, but that number could change if the Sun Belt decides to expand by two or four schools. Southern Miss could be on their way to the Sun Belt regardless, and the Golden Eagles would then take either Western Kentucky with them to the SBC in one scenario or Marshall and Old Dominion in another. That means C-USA would be left with either seven or, at worst, five schools once the smoke clears. Where does that leave the Miners? Here are the best scenarios we know at this point.
EL PASO, TX
New Venue Highlights 2021 Greater El Paso Football Showcase

Goodbye Sun Bowl and hello SAC. The Greater El Paso Football Showcase held it's annual press conference today and the Socorro Activities Complex will be the new host venue of the 29th annual high school football all star game. The 11th annual showcase combine will be held at the SAC on Friday, December 17th from 3:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. and the all star game will be the following day. Kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m.
EL PASO, TX
UCLA Hosts No. 10 Oregon in Pac-12’s Top Game of the Week

No. 10 Oregon visits UCLA on Saturday in what will be one of the top national games of the weekend. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will originate from UCLA’s campus for the first time. It also marks GameDay’s first visit to a Pac-12 game since Oct. 20, 2018, when the show was in Pullman, Washington, for Oregon versus Washington State. UCLA coach Chip Kelly led Oregon for four seasons.
COLLEGE SPORTS
What is Next for C-USA and UTEP After AAC Rumored Expansion

The hammer dropped on Conference USA yesterday afternoon when Yahoo's Pete Thamel reported that the American Athletic Conference was about to receive applications from six C-USA members. This morning, Thamel tweeted that the process is under way. If reports are correct, the earliest date that the AAC would be able...
EL PASO, TX
Gonzaga is No. 1 in Preseason AP Top 25; UCLA, Kansas Next

Gonzaga is the preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll. The Bulldogs held the No. 1 ranking all last season and reached the national championship game. They earned 55 of 63 first-place votes. UCLA is No. 2 and received the other eight first-place votes after reaching last year's Final Four. Kansas, Villanova and Texas round out the top five. Reigning national champion Baylor is ranked No. 8. The Big Ten and Southeastern conferences have the most teams in the Top 25, with five each.
COLLEGE SPORTS
