Management Transition Filing Sows Confusion

By Source: Benzinga
CFO.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe company announced that Christopher Ferguson, former CEO of Vinco Ventures, agreed to a three-year deal to serve as a senior strategic adviser with Vinco Ventures’ parent company, ZASH Global Media. Lisa King was voted in as the new CEO of Vinco Ventures. Brett Vroman, former CFO of Vinco...

www.cfo.com

Comments / 0

Vinco Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:BBIG) is trading lower Wednesday following a management transition involving the company's CEO and CFO. The company announced that Christopher Ferguson, former CEO of Vinco Ventures, agreed to a three-year deal to serve as a senior strategic advisor with Vinco Ventures' parent company ZASH Global Media. Lisa King was voted in as the new CEO of Vinco Ventures.
