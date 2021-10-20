Franchised fiber-optic company to break ground Thursday

ENID, Okla. — The newly franchised broadband company officially will begin construction Thursday on its state-of-the-art, fiber cable system set to run throughout Enid.

Bluepeak CEO Rich Fish will be present to break ground at 8 a.m. at the intersection of Oakwood and Willow, one of several initial areas planned for construction on both sides of town, Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert said during a city commission study session Tuesday.

The company eventually will expand its work to offer both fiber-optic internet and cable TV to the entire city, with 50% completion within two years and 90% in three, according to the non-exclusive franchise agreement the city unanimously approved with the company in August.

The work is being funded privately by equity investors, Gilbert said.

Bluepeak intends to build 135 miles of aerial distribution fiber and 98 miles of underground fiber, passing 17,000 homes and businesses in Enid city limits.

The city of Enid will then receive 5% of gross revenues from cable services each fiscal year quarter for at least 10 years, under the franchise agreement.

Enid’s 10-year agreement with Suddenlink expired in April 2020.

“There is help on the way for folks out there if you want alternatives to Suddenlink,” Gilbert said.

“‘Seldom link,’” Ward 3 Commissioner Keith Siragusa quietly added.

Dobson Fiber also is planning to lay an internet-only fiber-optic system throughout the city. Gilbert said Dobson has not yet submitted permit paperwork, but anticipated it would by early in the new year.