Welcome to IGN's complete guide to Guardians of the Galaxy: The Game Easter Eggs, hidden references, and secret shout-outs. A recurring Easter Egg spotted in many video games is the password "0451", and is what Star Lord uses to get into the Quarantine Zone. In reality this is a reference to the Looking Glass Studios game developer, who used their own door code in all of their video games, and the tradition has since been kept alive in most Eidos Montreal Games, including every Deus Ex game, as well as the Bioshock games, Dishonored series, and even Firewatch and Gone Home.

