Guest column: The ‘curiouser and curiouser’ actions of Josh Shapiro

Treason, banning abortion, lean on voting rights, and attack on LGBTQ or not. New Jersey is not Texas or Alabama, or God forbid Florida. We do not elect religious loons or social puritans. We occasionally get sucked into cults of personality, like with the tough-talking poser Chris Christie, who sold us a guy-next door boondoggle and ended up a spluttering sewage pump. He was a portly fucktard and a total bust as governor. Even a knuckle-dragging celebrity whore like Donald Trump routinely ignored him. This is the free-thinking state. Our stronghold against the national fervor to turn the concept of democracy into a propagandized circus freak-show for hack lawyers, Internet goons, and land rapists. We have open debates on things like corruption here. We know who our criminals are and if we choose to elect them on merit, fine, but eventually we merrily expunge fascists when they reveal themselves. I helped get one of those out of my district, so I know. This is why there is no other choice but to vote for Governor Phil Murphy for a second term.

POLITICS ・ 6 HOURS AGO