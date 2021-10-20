CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla says new factories will need time to ramp up, posts record revenue

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Wednesday its upcoming factories and supply-chain headwinds would put pressure on its margins after it beat Wall Street expectations for third-quarter revenue on the back of record deliveries. The world's most valuable automaker has weathered the pandemic and the global supply-chain crisis better...

ca.investing.com

OilPrice.com

Why Tesla’s Latest Battery Decision Is A Gamechanger

Tesla has delivered yet another incredible earnings report, shocking markets with its improving profit margins. There is more to come from the trailblazing electric vehicle company, however, with its move to cheap, cobalt-free batteries. This new battery chemistry will allow Tesla to produce cheaper and longer-lasting batteries in its new...
Reuters

Tesla's $1 trillion value a double bonanza for Musk

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The surge in Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) stock market value beyond $1 trillion on Monday is a double bonanza for Chief Executive Elon Musk, the electric car maker's largest shareholder. The stock rallied 12.7% on news that Tesla landed its biggest-ever order from rental car company Hertz.
investing.com

GM outlook doesn't impress, sees chip shortage continuing; shares drop

DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co said on Wednesday its quarterly profit was hit by the global semiconductor shortage that it sees continuing until late 2022, and offered a full-year profit forecast that disappointed Wall Street, sending shares down more than 3% in premarket trading. The Detroit automaker's quarterly profit and...
Tom's Hardware

AMD Posts Record Revenue on High Demand and Improved Supply

Owing to its very strong lineup of client and server CPUs as well as booming demand for PCs and servers, AMD has been posting a 50% year-over-year revenue growth for five consecutive quarters. In the third quarter of the company's fiscal 2021, AMD was in a particularly good shape as it managed to increase supply of its latest products that are in high demand. As a result, the company posted its new all-time record revenue.
KREX

Tesla’s market value tops $1T after Hertz orders 100K cars

DETROIT (AP) — Hertz announced Monday that it will buy 100,000 electric vehicles from Tesla, one of the largest purchases of battery-powered cars in history and the latest evidence of the nation’s increasing commitment to EV technology. The news of the deal triggered a rally in Tesla’s stock, driving the carmaker’s market value over the […]
The Independent

Tesla becomes first car maker to surpass $1 trillion market value

Tesla’s market value surpassed the $1 trillion mark for the first time after American car rental company Hertz placed an order for 100,000 cars with the Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle manufacturer.The EV company’s stocks rose by over 12 per cent on Monday, making Tesla the fifth US firm, and the first automobile company to reach the milestone of $1 trillion market value.Tesla is also the second-fastest company to cross the milestone, only preceded by Facebook, reaching it in just over 11 years since its listing in 2010.The company is currently worth more than the combined market value of the largest...
Robb Report

Forget Tesla. SpaceX Is Expected to Become Even More Valuable, According to Morgan Stanley

Despite news of Tesla’s $1 trillion valuation, another of Elon Musk’s businesses is expected to grow even larger in the coming years. SpaceX, which has made news recently with its Inspiration4 and Crew-2 missions, is expected to become the long-term darling of investors. “From our investor conversations, the sentiment on SpaceX has increased substantially along with the company’s valuation in the private market,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas wrote recently in a report. “The majority of our clients (by survey and client discussions) believe SpaceX could ultimately command a higher valuation and significance than even Tesla.” While Tesla gained headlines Monday for...
dig-in.com

Tesla shares touch a fresh record as good news piles up

Tesla Inc. shares touched a new all-time high on Monday, hitting that milestone for a third straight trading session. It’s turning out to be a good day for the electric-vehicle maker, with research firm Jato Dynamics saying the company’s Model 3 was the top-selling vehicle in Europe last month, car-rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc. reported to have placed an order for 100,000 Teslas and Morgan Stanley boosting its price target on the stock by a third.
MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
Benzinga

Tesla's Record Revenue and Profit Sound Less Fun Without Musk

After the bell on Wednesday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) topped both top and bottom-line expectations. The record third-quarter results were driven by improved gross margins of 30.5% on its automotive business and 26.6% overall, both of which are records for at least the last five quarters. Musk Was Missed. Last...
CNN

Tesla shakes off supply chain issues to post record profit, again

New York (CNN Business) — Tesla reported record earnings that blew past Wall Street forecasts, as the company was able to shake off the effects of a shortage of computer chips and other raw materials that has dogged the auto industry in recent months. The company reported operating earnings of...
BUSINESS

