Geekco Technologies Corp (GKO)

Carbon Streaming Corporation (MXVDF): FY GAAP EPS of -C$0.14.As of June 30, 2021, the Company had C$134.3M in cash and no corporate debt. Sedar FilingPress Release. Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits. It invests capital through carbon credit streaming arrangements with project developers and owners to accelerate the creation of carbon offset projects. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
