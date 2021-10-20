CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Guest column: The ‘curiouser and curiouser’ actions of Josh Shapiro

By Earl Baker
Norristown Times Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the timeless sayings from “Alice in Wonderland,” “curiouser and curiouser,” is an apt way to describe the actions of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro these days. The Democratic front-runner for governor of Pennsylvania is stretching himself in various policy directions depending on which constituencies he wants to...

