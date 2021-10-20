Microsoft Shares Hit New Highs after Price Targets Raised

According to Renaissance Capital, GitLab would have a fully diluted market value of $9.4 billion at the “midpoint of its first recommended range.”. Gitlab Inc is now on course to debut on Nasdaq with a valuation that could rise to $10 billion. The software development platform updated its IPO filing to include a higher expected pricing interval. A statement from GitLab revealed that the company and co-founder Sytse “Sid” Sijbrandij sold 10.4 million shares for $77 each on Wednesday after marketing them for $66 to $69 apiece. On Tuesday, Gitlab raised its price goal from $55 to $60, up from a previous range of $55 to $60. According to the outstanding shares mentioned in its IPO filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gitlab has a market value of $ 11 billion at $77 a share. The company’s fully diluted valuation would be more than $12 billion after accounting for employee stock options and restricted stock units.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO