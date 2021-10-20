CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Microsoft Shares Hit New Highs after Price Targets Raised

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares hit a new all-time high of $309.70 during the Wednesday session after its price target was raised at both Jefferies and Wedbush. Microsoft's stock price rose after opening up the session at $308.35 before...

www.investing.com

investing.com

Microsoft Gains as Cloud Demand Drives Revenue Growth

Investing.com – Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT ) traded 2.3% higher in Wednesday’s premarket as its Cloud business topped $20 billion in revenue for the first time to drive the company past analysts’ estimates for the first quarter. Microsoft Cloud generated 36% more revenue on-year to touch $20.7 billion as clients...
MARKETS
investing.com

Gold Share Price Targets and Broker Ratings

While gold has started to rally into the latter part of October 2021, the precious yellow metal has had a relatively soft year, missing out on the reflation trade opportunity, as it balances the prospect of tighter monetary policy in the world’s largest economy (the US). Source: IG Charts. The...
METAL MINING
investing.com

Bitcoin drops below $60,000 as correction from record high continues

Investing.com – The price of Bitcoin dropped below $60,000 on Wednesday as the correction from the all-time high hit last week gathers pace. The surge to a new record last week coincided with the launch of the first Bitcoin Futures ETF, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO). Some analysts had speculated that the launch of the ETF could mark a near-term peak as has been the case when other similar events occurred.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As Tesla Hits New Highs; Trump SPAC Tumbles; AMD, Microsoft On Deck

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 100 points early Tuesday, as Tesla stock hit more all-time highs. Facebook (FB) turned lower on earnings, while AMD (AMD) and Microsoft earnings are due. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rose 0.6% Tuesday in today's stock market, while American Express (AXP), Goldman...
STOCKS
Fox47News

Bitcoin shares hit record-high after launching Exchange-Traded Fund

Bitcoin rallied to a record Wednesday, topping $66,000 for the first time, amid a wave of excitement about how the financial establishment increasingly accepts the digital currency's rise. Bitcoin was trading at $66,439, up 5.9%, as of 12:40 p.m. ET, after earlier climbing as high as $66,974.77. It has roared...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wedbush Expects Microsoft To Report Earnings Beat For 'Picasso-Like Masterpiece' Quarter, Raises Price Target

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives expects Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ:MSFT) to deliver another “Picasso-like masterpiece” quarter next week with numbers exceeding Street estimates. The Microsoft Analyst: Ives maintained Wedbush’s “Outperform” rating and raised the 12-month price target to $375 from $350, calling the Satya Nadella-led company a “favorite large cap cloud play.”
BUSINESS
decrypt.co

Bitcoin Price Hits New All-Time High Amid Futures ETF Trading

The price of Bitcoin has risen 3% over the last 24 hours to surpass its previous all-time high of $64,804.72, set on April 14. At press time, the leading cryptocurrency is trading at $64,872.47, according to CoinGecko. BTC has been charging upward since bottoming out at just below $30,000 on...
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

Ethereum Price Could Soon Hit New Record High of $4,900, Fundstrat Says

Ethereum is currently retesting September’s daily highs with the momentum pointing towards a new ATH. Fundstrat Global Advisors indicated that the second-largest digital asset by market capitalization, Ethereum, could soon set a new record of $4,900. According to the company’s technical analytics, the rising market share of Ethereum is a major factor in its future growth prospects.
STOCKS
Coinspeaker

GitLab Raises IPO Target Price Range, Looking for $11B Valuation

According to Renaissance Capital, GitLab would have a fully diluted market value of $9.4 billion at the “midpoint of its first recommended range.”. Gitlab Inc is now on course to debut on Nasdaq with a valuation that could rise to $10 billion. The software development platform updated its IPO filing to include a higher expected pricing interval. A statement from GitLab revealed that the company and co-founder Sytse “Sid” Sijbrandij sold 10.4 million shares for $77 each on Wednesday after marketing them for $66 to $69 apiece. On Tuesday, Gitlab raised its price goal from $55 to $60, up from a previous range of $55 to $60. According to the outstanding shares mentioned in its IPO filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gitlab has a market value of $ 11 billion at $77 a share. The company’s fully diluted valuation would be more than $12 billion after accounting for employee stock options and restricted stock units.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
ShareCast

Berenberg raises target price on SSE, cautious regarding potential break-up

Berenberg stated SSE was "well placed" to make "a significant contribution" to the energy transition through investment in electricity transmission and distribution and renewables. However, its analysts noted that press speculation about calls for a potential break-up of the group had driven the stock higher and upside from here, whether...
STOCKS
Street.Com

CrowdStrike Hits Our Price Target: We Have a New One Now

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) has reached the first price target I gave Oct. 13 where I wrote that "Traders could approach the long side of CRWD again but risk to $230 this time. The $289 area is our first price target." CRWD traded up to $297 so far Tuesday and thus reached our $289 target.
MARKETS
investing.com

Why are Paint Stocks Trading High Today? Asian Paints Leaps Over 4%

Investing.com -- Stocks of paint companies have been performing in the green today, after reports of Mumbai-based market leader Asain Paints to have hiked its prices by 7-10%, effective November 12, fled in. Shares of Asian Paints (NS: ASPN ) and Berger Paints (NS: BRGR ) surged by over 6%...
STOCKS
investing.com

Shiba Inu surge continues as Robinhood hints at listing

Investing.com – Shiba Inu was up another 25% on Wednesday morning after executives from the popular US trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) hinted that the coin might be added to the platform in the near future. Speaking on the company’s conference call following its earnings on Tuesday, Robinhood Chief Executive Officer...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS

