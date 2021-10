The question many citizens may pose after reading this piece is: At what point does public input help/hinder progress?. The CRA Advisory Board (CRAAB) was rejuvenated during the first recent meeting of the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) on October 19, 2021. Authorized by Fernandina Beach Resolution 2005-113, the CRA oversees and directs projects within the Community Development Area along the Amelia Riverfront extending to parts of North 2nd Street. The Fernandina Beach City Commission (FBCC) at the time it established the CRA appointed itself to serve as the governing body. At Tuesday’s meeting, they elected Mayor Mike Lednovich and Vice Mayor Len Kreger to serve as Chair and Vice Chair of the CRA.

FERNANDINA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO