CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Bunch Bikes to move to bigger facility, film update with 'Shark Tank'

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CvyAC_0cXRqtfI00
Buy Now Starting in mid-January, Bunch Bikes will be based out of a new location at 4408 Worthington Drive, Suite 112. DRC

Cargo bike developer Bunch Bikes will move to a larger facility in January, doubling its footprint in Denton.

The company’s new location at 4408 Worthington Drive, Suite 112, will offer 12,000 square feet of space for Bunch Bikes, which appeared on the ABC investor reality show Shark Tank in March 2020. The move is necessary to keep pace with sales volume and will allow the company to more easily fill online bike orders, owner Aaron Powell said.

“I knew we were probably only going to last about a year before we needed to really get a space that was going to be able to handle what was happening, so we’re kind of busting at the seams in the current space and we need to double again,” Powell said. “We have efficiencies being lost because we’re crammed, and it will streamline things. Even just getting the fiber optic internet’s going to save hours a week of everybody’s time.”

The new location will also have a paved lot, which will make test rides for customers easier, Powell said.

The company got a monthlong surge of sales after the Shark Tank episode aired and still gets customers who discovered Bunch Bikes through reruns, Powell said. Powell is wrapping up filming an update with Shark Tank this week, in which he’ll showcase the new warehouse space. The short segment will air during an episode this fall.

Powell expects Bunch Bikes to move into the new space Jan. 15 and be up and running by the end of that month.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids App Producers To Be Featured On Shark Tank This Friday

The popular entrepreneurial-themed reality show, Shark Tank, will welcome some Grand Rapids natives as they pitch their new dating app this Friday. The app is called Tabby, and is a dating app specifically for cat people. That's right, if you are looking for love with the stipulation that your partner has to be a cat person, this app is for you.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denton, TX
Local
Texas Business
Denton, TX
Business
Denton, TX
Cars
Local
Texas Cars
grmag.com

Walker developers’ Tabby dating app to appear on ‘Shark Tank’

A dating app for cat people — made by a pair of Walker developers — will be featured on ABC’s “Shark Tank” this week. Tabby: The Cat Person’s Dating App will compete for funding on the ABC television show “Shark Tank” at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, on National Cat Day.
WALKER, MI
Axios Denver

Meet the 5 local natural food companies in a "Shark Tank" styled competition

Five natural foods companies are competing Thursday for this year's Naturally Boulder title.Why it matters: The "Shark Tank"-style competition run by the local economic development group promotes organic and natural products made in the Boulder area — only enhancing the town's endearing granola reputation.Meet the competitors: This year's "Pitch Slam" finalists were pared from a list of more than 20 companies. Some are brands you can find on local shelves now.Frescos Beverage: The first Latino non-alcoholic beverage company in the state specializes in aguas frescas, the refreshing drinks with fun fruit and spice pairings from Central and South America.Fossil Fuel...
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark Tank#Shark Week#Bike#Movies#Bunch Bikes#Abc
Denton Record-Chronicle

Bewitched Denton to move to new space this month, expand inventory

Metaphysical shop Bewitched Denton will move to a new space this weekend, gaining more than 1,000 extra square feet in a standalone building. The shop will relocate to 529 Bryan St. on Sunday, moving from its current location at 1629 N. Elm St., which it has been sharing with Laser Loft. The move will allow Bewitched to bring in new inventory, offer tarot and other divination sessions almost daily from readers, and host workshops in-house. The new space offers 1,500 square feet for the shop’s collection of crystals, jewelry, tarot cards and other spiritual items, compared with the roughly 250-square-foot retail space in Laser Loft.
DENTON, TX
chattanoogacw.com

Chattanooga entrepreneurs enter the Shark Tank on Friday

Ellen and Omayya Atout's music business "Songlorious" will be featured on ABC's Shark Tank this Friday night. The Chattanooga business is an Uber for music, providing personalized songs for customers. After the pandemic devastated the music industry, Songlorious provides employment for over 120 musicians. Customers provide Songlorious with personal information...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Yitzi Weiner @ Authority Magazine

Robert Herjavec Of Shark Tank: Stick With It, Be Flexible, And Be Resilient

I recently had the pleasure to converse with one of the “Sharks” of Shark Tank, Robert Herjavec. Robert is a businessman, investor, and television personality. In 2003 he founded the internet security company “The Herjavec Group” which has become one of Canada’s largest internet security firms. Robert’s rapid success in business and connection to television prompted producers to feature him on investing reality shows, such as CBC Television series Dragons’ Den, and eventually ABC’s version of the series, Shark Tank. On Shark Tank, Robert shares investment advice and acquires equity in start-up companies along with his co-stars, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, and Barbara Corcoran. Robert has written several business books including, Driven: How to Succeed in Business and Life (2010) and The Will to Win: Leading, Competing, Succeeding (2013).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
signalscv.com

StrictionD Shark Tank Reviews: Turn ON the Blood Sugar Switch!

Do you wish to regain healthy blood sugar levels and combat the risks of type 2 diabetes? The unhealthy blood levels in the body make you experience several health issues that affect your regular lifestyle. It makes you gain weight, experience joint pain, kidney issues, hormone disruptions, hypertension, and more. Several anti-diabetic supplements exist that may not get the results you desire as they do not address the real cause inside the body. Thus, the StrictionD supplement is created as the breakthrough formula to help you balance healthy blood sugar levels. 
FDA
thecinemaholic.com

Proper Good Shark Tank Update: Where is Proper Good Meals Today?

From vegan to keto to dairy-free, nowadays, everyone has different needs and requirements for their food. Yet, that gets quite hard to maintain when combined with a need to stay healthy while also hustling. Either people don’t eat for a little while, or they end up consuming not-so-nutritious products. That’s where Proper Good comes into play with its 90-second wholesome meals that can be eaten at any time, anywhere, with zero compromises. So now, with the company’s appearance on ‘Shark Tank’ season 13 episode 2, if you’re curious to know more, we’ve got you covered.
FOOD & DRINKS
Juneau Empire

Keto Strong Reviews: Beware Shark Tank Scams! See Before Buy!

Keto Strong is a keto diet pill sold exclusively online through Keto-Strong.com. By taking two capsules of Keto Strong daily, you can purportedly force your body to burn fat for energy instead of carbs, keeping you in ketosis for as long as possible. What is Keto Strong? Does Keto Strong...
WEIGHT LOSS
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy