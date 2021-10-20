Bunch Bikes to move to bigger facility, film update with 'Shark Tank'

Buy Now Starting in mid-January, Bunch Bikes will be based out of a new location at 4408 Worthington Drive, Suite 112. DRC

Cargo bike developer Bunch Bikes will move to a larger facility in January, doubling its footprint in Denton.

The company’s new location at 4408 Worthington Drive, Suite 112, will offer 12,000 square feet of space for Bunch Bikes, which appeared on the ABC investor reality show Shark Tank in March 2020. The move is necessary to keep pace with sales volume and will allow the company to more easily fill online bike orders, owner Aaron Powell said.

“I knew we were probably only going to last about a year before we needed to really get a space that was going to be able to handle what was happening, so we’re kind of busting at the seams in the current space and we need to double again,” Powell said. “We have efficiencies being lost because we’re crammed, and it will streamline things. Even just getting the fiber optic internet’s going to save hours a week of everybody’s time.”

The new location will also have a paved lot, which will make test rides for customers easier, Powell said.

The company got a monthlong surge of sales after the Shark Tank episode aired and still gets customers who discovered Bunch Bikes through reruns, Powell said. Powell is wrapping up filming an update with Shark Tank this week, in which he’ll showcase the new warehouse space. The short segment will air during an episode this fall.

Powell expects Bunch Bikes to move into the new space Jan. 15 and be up and running by the end of that month.