The Kennedy Expressway is a highway into the history and influence of Chicago’s large Polish community. As you drive south from O’Hare, you pass through Jefferson Park, a center of the community that retains Polish restaurants, bakeries, and delis, as well as a cultural hub. You’ll drive over two thoroughfares named for famous Poles—Pulaski Road and the “Rostenkowski Curve”—the latter unofficially and erroneously. That curve bends around a massive monument of Polish Chicago, a church that soars towards the sky. And you won’t be able to miss a sign on the side of a building just off the expressway advertising a museum and a fraternal organization.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO