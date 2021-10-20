CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

‘Home’ set for Nov. 5 premiere

By Staff report
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 6 days ago

HUNTINGTON The city of Huntington continues its 150th birthday celebration with a home-grown musical about the town.

“Home,” conceived by Marshall University Director of Bands Adam Dalton, will premiere at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

“Home is a happy place with those we love, and I have been fortunate to call Huntington home for the last eight years,” Dalton said. “This will be a concert unlike any other as we use music to celebrate the history of our great city and dream about our future.”

More than 50 musicians, including the Marshall University Wind Symphony, will perform. The story was written by Clint McElroy and directed by Jack Cirillo and highlights the importance of the railroad and the river in building the community by telling the story of Collis P. Huntington.

A local band appears in the show, consisting of a vocalist, guitarist and cellist presenting a folksy take on modern music. Guest artists include the local band Cypress and Jim Stevenson, who has written for professional orchestras and ballets around the world.

In addition to the city’s 150th anniversary, the Marshall Artists Series marks its 85th year, Penny Watkins, executive director of the program, said.

“‘Home,’ what a perfect celebration of town and gown as Marshall University’s Marshall Artists Series observes its 85th anniversary by showcasing our scholar’s talents to honor our city’s heritage,” she said. “We are so excited for the debut of this l new musical celebrating Huntington.”

To purchase general admission tickets, which are $30.57, call the Marshall Artists Series at (304) 696-6656 or visit ticketmaster.com. Masks must be worn at all times except when consuming food or beverages.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

What will a Covid-19 vaccine for younger kids mean? An expert weighs in

(CNN) — A US Food and Drug Administration advisory committee recommended Tuesday that the agency grant emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. Next, the FDA decides whether to authorize the vaccine, and then the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory committee will meet to consider whether it should be recommended for that age group. If CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signs off on that recommendation, younger children could be getting vaccinated next week.
KIDS
The Associated Press

Biden easily won Virginia. Why is McAuliffe struggling?

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — As Terry McAuliffe made his case for the Democratic nomination for governor of Virginia this summer, he argued the state wanted “seasoned” leadership. The former governor, like the new President Joe Biden, had broad appeal that would keep up Virginians’ enthusiasm for voting against Republicans, his campaign argued.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

Japanese princess marries commoner in subdued end to royal saga

HONG KONG — This royal wedding was an untypically understated affair. When Princess Mako of Japan, Emperor Naruhito’s niece and the daughter of his younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, wed in Tokyo on Tuesday, there was no lavish ceremony, and none of the rites traditionally associated with Japanese royal weddings. In another first, she is forgoing the lump-sum payment of about $1.3 million that female royals receive after they lose their imperial status by marrying a commoner.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
Huntington, WV
Entertainment
Huntington, WV
Government
CNN

Santa Fe County Sherrif says Baldwin fired 'suspected live round' on 'Rust' set

(CNN) — The Santa Fe County Sheriff on Wednesday said the gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin during a fatal incident on the set of "Rust" fired a "suspected live round." Investigators believe they have recovered the "lead projectile" and shell casing from the ammunition that struck and killed the film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza.
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
CBS News

U.S. issues its first passport with an "X" gender marker to intersex Colorado resident

The United States has issued its first passport with an "X" gender designation — a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who don't identify as male or female — and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday. The advocacy organization GLAAD said later Wednesday the passport was issued to Dana Zzyym, an intersex Colorado resident who has been in a legal battle with the department since 2015.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clint Mcelroy
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
2K+
Followers
124
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy