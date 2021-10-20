‘Home’ set for Nov. 5 premiere

HUNTINGTON The city of Huntington continues its 150th birthday celebration with a home-grown musical about the town.

“Home,” conceived by Marshall University Director of Bands Adam Dalton, will premiere at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center.

“Home is a happy place with those we love, and I have been fortunate to call Huntington home for the last eight years,” Dalton said. “This will be a concert unlike any other as we use music to celebrate the history of our great city and dream about our future.”

More than 50 musicians, including the Marshall University Wind Symphony, will perform. The story was written by Clint McElroy and directed by Jack Cirillo and highlights the importance of the railroad and the river in building the community by telling the story of Collis P. Huntington.

A local band appears in the show, consisting of a vocalist, guitarist and cellist presenting a folksy take on modern music. Guest artists include the local band Cypress and Jim Stevenson, who has written for professional orchestras and ballets around the world.

In addition to the city’s 150th anniversary, the Marshall Artists Series marks its 85th year, Penny Watkins, executive director of the program, said.

“‘Home,’ what a perfect celebration of town and gown as Marshall University’s Marshall Artists Series observes its 85th anniversary by showcasing our scholar’s talents to honor our city’s heritage,” she said. “We are so excited for the debut of this l new musical celebrating Huntington.”

To purchase general admission tickets, which are $30.57, call the Marshall Artists Series at (304) 696-6656 or visit ticketmaster.com. Masks must be worn at all times except when consuming food or beverages.