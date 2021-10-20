Preparing for holiday market

ASHLAND Homemade and handmade are the key words to describe the holiday market planned for Nov. 6 at the McConnell House.

More than 30 vendors will be featured at the outdoor market, including Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe food truck.

The menu changes, especially with the season, but Myra Mosser, one of the owners, said for the market, the truck will offer fish tacos made with handcut cod, bourbon-infused cole slaw and chipotle mayonnaise drizzle and fried green tomatoes with the drizzle or homemade ranch dressing.

“We try to create things where we make our own components, things you won’t find anywhere else,” Mosser said.

The truck also will serve tater tots, tomato soup with grilled cheese, cream of potato soup, banana bread and coffee.

Many of their items make use of locally grown foods.

“During the summer, Sandy (Mosser, who is Dragonfly’s co-owner and Myra Mosser’s wife) visits the farmers market nearly every Saturday for homegrown tomatoes,” she said, adding tomatoes are used on the Dragonfly burger and the steak sandwich. “When we can find it, we use local honey to make the chipotle drizzle. ... We grow an Egyptian walking onion that is a green onion we use in the chicken salad and some of the fresh salads.”

The business operates two trucks — the one that makes appearances at events and festivals and one that has a permanent location in Russell.

“It’s the newest food truck we bought last year and it has allowed us to do baked goods,” she said, noting it has three ovens. “It gives us a lot more selection.”

The permanent location is at the old train depot at 501 Ferry Street, which will house The Eridanus Brewing Co., owned and operated by the Mosser’s daughter and her husband. The truck will provide food for the brewery.

The Mossers also own and operate Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures, which is a seasonal weekend kayak rental business with two rental cabins on the Little Sandy River.

