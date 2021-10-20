CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, KY

Preparing for holiday market

By Lee Ward
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LowZ5_0cXRoHLm00

ASHLAND Homemade and handmade are the key words to describe the holiday market planned for Nov. 6 at the McConnell House.

More than 30 vendors will be featured at the outdoor market, including Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe food truck.

The menu changes, especially with the season, but Myra Mosser, one of the owners, said for the market, the truck will offer fish tacos made with handcut cod, bourbon-infused cole slaw and chipotle mayonnaise drizzle and fried green tomatoes with the drizzle or homemade ranch dressing.

“We try to create things where we make our own components, things you won’t find anywhere else,” Mosser said.

The truck also will serve tater tots, tomato soup with grilled cheese, cream of potato soup, banana bread and coffee.

Many of their items make use of locally grown foods.

“During the summer, Sandy (Mosser, who is Dragonfly’s co-owner and Myra Mosser’s wife) visits the farmers market nearly every Saturday for homegrown tomatoes,” she said, adding tomatoes are used on the Dragonfly burger and the steak sandwich. “When we can find it, we use local honey to make the chipotle drizzle. ... We grow an Egyptian walking onion that is a green onion we use in the chicken salad and some of the fresh salads.”

The business operates two trucks — the one that makes appearances at events and festivals and one that has a permanent location in Russell.

“It’s the newest food truck we bought last year and it has allowed us to do baked goods,” she said, noting it has three ovens. “It gives us a lot more selection.”

The permanent location is at the old train depot at 501 Ferry Street, which will house The Eridanus Brewing Co., owned and operated by the Mosser’s daughter and her husband. The truck will provide food for the brewery.

The Mossers also own and operate Dragonfly Outdoor Adventures, which is a seasonal weekend kayak rental business with two rental cabins on the Little Sandy River.

(606) 326-2661 |

A holiday market is planned for noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at the McConnell House in Wurtland. Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe food truck will be there with other local vendors.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Manchin raises concern over billionaire tax

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on Wednesday said he doesn’t like the idea of targeting only the 700 wealthiest Americans to pay for a big chunk of the Democrats' spending package, raising doubts over a newly proposed tax on billionaires. “I don’t like it. I don’t like the connotation that we’re...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Japanese princess marries commoner in subdued end to royal saga

HONG KONG — This royal wedding was an untypically understated affair. When Princess Mako of Japan, Emperor Naruhito’s niece and the daughter of his younger brother, Crown Prince Fumihito, wed in Tokyo on Tuesday, there was no lavish ceremony, and none of the rites traditionally associated with Japanese royal weddings. In another first, she is forgoing the lump-sum payment of about $1.3 million that female royals receive after they lose their imperial status by marrying a commoner.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, KY
City
Farmers, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Ashland, KY
Lifestyle
CBS News

Suspect in Boise mall shooting dies; injured victims expected to survive

The suspect in the shooting that killed two people and injured four others in a Boise, Idaho, mall has died, city officials announced Tuesday. The four injured victims, including a city police officer, are all expected to survive. It is not yet clear how the suspect died, though police said...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Fish Tacos#Kayaks#Salad#Banana Bread#Food Drink#Ashland Homemade#Dragonfly Outdoor Cafe#Dragonfly S Co#Egyptian#The Eridanus Brewing Co
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Ashland, KY
2K+
Followers
124
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Comments / 0

Community Policy