Stocks

S&P 500 Ends Just Shy of Closing Record as Bullish Stock Bets Continue

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – The S&P 500 closed just shy of record highs Wednesday as utilities and health care picked up the slacked after tech took a breather from its recent melt-up. The S&P 500 closed up 0.37% to 4,536.37 just shy of 4,536.95 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.43%, or...

www.investing.com

Investor's Business Daily

How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

It's been an amazing decade-long ride for Tesla (TSLA) investors — literally better than any other S&P 500 stock. It's a millionaire maker. The consumer discretionary stock debuted on June 29, 2010, and it's up a stunning 21,323% since then to a new high Monday of 1,023.59. Tesla outperformed every single large stock currently in S&P 500 plus all those on the midsized S&P 400 and S&P 600 small caps on a percentage basis, shows an Investor's Business Daily analysis of data from S&P Global Market Intelligence and MarketSmith.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Continue to Hit New Highs

It was another record-setting session for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 Index as investors parsed the latest corporate earnings reports. On the positive side, delivery firm United Parcel Service (UPS, +7.0%) jumped after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for its third quarter. Industrial conglomerate General Electric (GE, +2.0%) was another post-earnings winner thanks to its upwardly revised full-year earnings guidance.
STOCKS
stockxpo.com

Stock futures are mildly higher after Dow, S&P close at records

U.S. stock index futures were mildly higher during early morning trading on Wednesday after the Dow and S&P closed at record highs as earnings season continues. Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 37 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both also traded in mildly positive territory.
STOCKS
investing.com

ADP Earnings, Revenue beat In Q1

Investing.com - ADP (NASDAQ: ADP ) reported on Wednesday first quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that topped expectations. ADP announced earnings per share of $1.65 on revenue of $3.82B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $1.49 on revenue of $3.75B. ADP shares are up 37.46% from...
STOCKS
investing.com

Investors Brace Themselves For A Flood Of Earnings And Fed

Volatility is picking up as investors brace themselves for a flood of earnings announcements this week and the Fed meeting next week. The VIX volatility index closed up 5.60% on Tuesday even though the S&P was up 0.15%. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) fell 5% on Tuesday despite better than expected earnings. Dragging...
STOCKS
investing.com

India shares lower at close of trade; Nifty 50 down 0.31%

Investing.com – India equities were lower at the close on Wednesday, as losses in the Metals, Banking and Oil & Gas sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NSE, the Nifty 50 lost 0.31%, while the BSE Sensex 30 index fell 0.34%. The biggest gainers of the session on...
STOCKS
investing.com

Opening Bell: Earnings, Inflation, Regulations Weigh On Stocks; Commodities Slump

On Wednesday, contracts on the four major US indices—the S&P, NASDAQ, Dow and Russell 2000—were down at time of writing along with European stocks which ended a three-day advance after mixed corporate results and weaker commodity prices pressured markets. Treasury yields slipped and the US dollar climbed. Global Financial Affairs.
STOCKS
investing.com

Deutsche Bank Falls; Trading Income Takes a Hit

Investing.com – Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) stock (NYSE:DB) fell 5.5% on Nasdaq in Wednesday’s premarket trading as revenue from trading in fixed income securities and currencies fell 12% in the third quarter. Revenue from fixed income business has fallen at other global banks too after last year’s boom but it exposed...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Bank Stock Is Up Nearly 400% From Pandemic Lows and Still a Buy

Discover Financial has recovered impressively from its pandemic lows, but still trades at a single-digit earnings multiple. A post-earnings sell-off seems overdone, opening up a compelling entry point for investors. Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) sold off after the company's recent earnings report, but it's confusing as to why....
MARKETS
investing.com

Is It Too Late To Buy Exxon Mobil Stock?

Oil giant Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock has rebounded with energy prices as the post-pandemic reopening continues to accelerate. The return to work and travel trend has been driven by the acceleration of COVID vaccinations, which in turn has driven up crude oil prices to multi-year highs. With renewable energy, global...
STOCKS
investing.com

Jefferies Stick to Their Buy Rating for Crown Holdings

Jefferies (NYSE:JEF) analyst Philip Ng maintained a Buy rating on Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) on Wednesday, setting a price target of $138, which is approximately 36.32% above the present share price of $101.23. Ng expects Crown Holdings to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the fourth quarter of 2021.
STOCKS
investing.com

Texas Instruments Trades Lower Amidst Supply Chain Worries

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN ) sold off 6% in early Wednesday trading as markets appear disappointed with the company’s sales numbers and concerned over the outlook. The company reported Q3 earnings of $2.07/share, slightly ahead of estimates for $2.05, with revenue just behind at $4.64B vs. $4.66B. More alarming...
TEXAS STATE
investing.com

Spotify Jumps Off Strong Q3 Numbers, Podcast Excitement

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT ) shares opened up 7% after a strong Q3 that gave investors confidence over the company’s podcast investments. Spotify reported revenue of €2.5B, beating estimates of €2.45B. Monthly Active Users (MAUs) went up 19% year over year to 381 million, with both ad-supported non-paying users and premium users rising 19%. Ad-supported revenue grew 75% year over year and 17% quarter over quarter, while premium subscription revenue grew 22% year over year.
STOCKS
investing.com

Chart Of The Day: Will Facebook Recover From Its Post-Earnings Selloff?

After reporting earnings on Monday following the market close, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) shares lost 5% on Tuesday. The social media behemoth beat on earnings but came up short on revenue and average monthly user growth. The mammoth networking platform may be facing its most significant risk ever from the so-called "Facebook Papers." That's the collective designation for the plethora of information whistleblower Frances Haugen disclosed to the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin drops below $60,000 as correction from record high continues

Investing.com – The price of Bitcoin dropped below $60,000 on Wednesday as the correction from the all-time high hit last week gathers pace. The surge to a new record last week coincided with the launch of the first Bitcoin Futures ETF, the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSE:BITO). Some analysts had speculated that the launch of the ETF could mark a near-term peak as has been the case when other similar events occurred.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks of earnings reporters would add nearly 80 points to the Dow's price

Four of the five Dow Jones Industrial Average components are contributing to the index's gains, as they would roughly add a net 77 points the Dow's price. Meanwhile, Dow futures rose 36 points, or 0.1%, ahead of the open. The biggest gainer was Coca-Cola Co.'s stock , which rose 2.7%, with the implied price gain adding about 10 points to the Dow's price, after better-than-expected third-quarter results. Next was McDonald's Corp.'s stock , which gained 2.6% ahead of the open to add about 40 points to the Dow after upbeat 3Q results. Elsewhere, Microsoft Corp. shares rose 1.8% to add about 37 Dow points after record 1Q results, and Boeing Co.'s stock tacked on 2.1% to boost the Dow by 29 points despite a 3Q miss. Meanwhile, Visa Inc.'s stock was the biggest Dow loser in the premarket after 4Q results, as it fell 2.6% to shave about 39 points off the Dow's price.
STOCKS
investing.com

Shiba Inu surge continues as Robinhood hints at listing

Investing.com – Shiba Inu was up another 25% on Wednesday morning after executives from the popular US trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) hinted that the coin might be added to the platform in the near future. Speaking on the company’s conference call following its earnings on Tuesday, Robinhood Chief Executive Officer...
STOCKS

