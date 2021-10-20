CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exxon Considers Abandoning Major Oil And Gas Projects To Appease ESG Investors

OilPrice.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the ESG boom gains momentum, Exxon is considering whether or not to shutter several major oil and gas projects. The company’s board has expressed concerns about emissions levels in a number of oil and gas projects. Exxon is just one of many supermajors making major strategic changes to...

oilprice.com

OilPrice.com

Investors Don't Want Exxon, Chevron To Take On Solar, Wind

Many U.S. fund managers who are invested in Exxon and Chevron approve the strategies of the American oil supermajors not to seek growth in wind and solar projects, according to a dozen investors Reuters has recently contacted. Unlike their European peers, the two supermajors in the United States, ExxonMobil and...
OilPrice.com

Japan’s Utilities Look To Switch To Oil As LNG Prices Soar

Oil refiners in Japan have been asked by power-generating firms to provide additional oil supply to utilities, which are struggling to secure liquefied natural gas (LNG) at very high prices. “Spot LNG prices have risen considerably and we have received requests from electric utilities that want to use oil as...
Axios

Climate reckoning for oil and gas CEOs

Top executives from ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron and Shell will face a reckoning on Capitol Hill Thursday, as they're grilled on evidence that their companies knew for years that their products were driving climate change but chose to downplay or deny it. Why it matters: The hearing before the House Oversight...
TheConversationCanada

How Canada can leave 83 per cent of its oil in the ground and build strong new economies

Burning coal, oil and natural gas accounts for nearly 90 per cent of the world’s carbon dioxide emissions. If we are to have a 50 per cent chance of limiting global warming to 1.5 C, more than 83 per cent of Canada’s oil reserves must stay underground. Yet the newly re-elected Liberal government, which has put climate change policy at the centre of its agenda, is planning a long life for fossil fuels. Instead of keeping them in ground, the Liberals have committed to capping and reducing emissions from the sector and then offsetting any remaining emissions by 2050. This would...
The Independent

Gulf Arab states, squeezed by climate change, still tout oil

The global energy transition is perhaps nowhere more perplexing than in the Arabian Peninsula, where Saudi Arabia and other Gulf monarchies are caught between two daunting climate change scenarios that threaten their livelihoods. In one, the world stops burning oil and gas to cut down on heat-trapping emissions, shaking the very foundation of their economies. In the other, global temperatures keep rising, at the risk of rendering unlivable much of the Gulf’s already extremely hot terrain.The political stability of the six Gulf states — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman — is rooted in...
OilPrice.com

A Global Oil Shortage Is Inevitable

While oil and gas companies come under pressure to reduce production, the world’s thirst for new supply is only growing. Without a significant uptick in investment, demand for oil and gas will surpass supply in the not-so-distant future. This disconnect between the political desire for less fossil fuels and the...
OilPrice.com

Aramco CEO: Underinvestment In Oil Is A ‘’Huge Concern’’

Crude oil production capacity is dwindling globally, and more investments in new production are needed urgently, Aramco's chief executive told Bloomberg. "It's a huge concern," Amin Nasser said, adding that "If there's aviation pick up next year, that spare capacity will be depleted. It's now getting to a situation where there's limited supply -- whatever is left that's spare is declining rapidly."
OilPrice.com

Oil Major Eni To Seek $17B Valuation Of Renewables Unit In IPO

Italian oil and gas major Eni plans to seek a valuation of up to $17.4 billion for its renewables and retail business in the initial public offering of the unit next year, sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Tuesday. Earlier this month, Eni said that it had...
Houston Chronicle

Exxon CEO floats pay hikes to combat 'major' employee attrition

Exxon Mobil Corp. is weighing salary increases as it tries to halt employee attrition across its business divisions after sweeping job and benefit cuts. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods told employees at a town hall-style meeting that they should be “encouraged” by the ongoing salary-review process, according to a recording of the event. “The policies we’re putting in place will get back to where people can begin to see a different path going forward than the path we came out of in 2020,” he said at the Oct. 20 gathering in suburban Houston.
OilPrice.com

China Is Determined To Kill The Coal Price Rally

Coal has come back to the global energy market in a fashion that very few could have anticipated – on the back of a massive energy crunch, the consequences of which span across continents. Also, there could not have been a worse time for coal making a return, literally weeks before the much-anticipated COP26 summit takes place in Glasgow. China, the world’s largest coal producer and consumer, has played a major role in driving thermal coal prices higher. Despite gas making substantial headway over the past decade, coal still accounts for 60% of China’s electricity generation. Hence, in order to curb the coal price surge, China has decided to act before import economics starts to damage the profitability of utilities. The past couple of weeks have seen gas prices cool off a bit. Europe’s TTF month-ahead benchmark lost some €30 per MWh from its peak of €116 per MWh (the equivalent of $40 per mmBtu) attained on October 05, yet it is still six times higher year-on-year (throughout Q4 2020 they traded around €15-17 per MWh). This means that European gas-to-coal switching is here to stay for most of H1 next year at least and presuming that the overall dearth of natural gas is to continue over the upcoming months, the profitability of coal might become a year-long phenomenon. Gas futures would seem to corroborate this picture as it is only in Q2 2022 that they suddenly drop below the €80 per MWh, currently assumed at around €45 per MWh. Asian spot LNG prices remain unseasonally elevated, with recent trades already flirting with the 40 per mmBtu mark.
washjeff.edu

CEPM Presenting Webinar on Abandoned and Orphan Oil and Gas Wells

WASHINGTON, PA (Oct. 25, 2021) – Washington & Jefferson College Center for Energy Policy and Management (CEPM) will host a free webinar on “Abandoned and Orphan Wells: An Expensive Environmental Legacy” at 11 a.m. Nov. 10. The webinar will be presented by Seth Pelepko, Subsurface Activities Division Manager for the...
MarketWatch

Major U.S. banks continue to finance oil and gas industry, study says

JPMorgan Chase Citigroup and Bank of America collected the most fees from the oil, gas and coal sectors in the past six years, according to a Bloomberg study released Monday. The news service said these and other major banks have drawn in at least $17 billion in fees and floated about $4 trillion in loans for fossil fuels since the Paris Agreement on climate was reached in 2015. So far in 2021, major banks helped generate $459 billion in bonds and loans for the oil, gas and coal businesses, according to Bloomberg data. The banks at the time time led $463 billion worth of green bonds and loans. The study comes ahead of the UN Climate Summit starting Oct. 31 in Glasgow.
Discover Mag

Oil And Gas Industry Has Suffered 800 Major Methane Leaks Since 2017

Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas, some 80 times more potent than carbon dioxide. By some estimates, about a quarter of the global warming we see today is caused by methane released by humans. That’s why methane leaks are a significant problem, particularly those from the natural gas industry where...
Dallas News

Will pay raises at oil major Exxon Mobil halt the steady flow of employee attrition?

Irving-based Exxon Mobil Corp. is weighing salary increases as it tries to halt employee attrition across its business divisions after sweeping job and benefit cuts. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods told employees at a town hall-style meeting that they should be “encouraged” by the ongoing salary-review process, according to a recording of the event.
dvrplayground.com

Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market By Type, By Application, By End-User | BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, Halliburton

Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery market report provides an in-depth analysis of global market growth, country-level market size, market share, and market segment scope. The report contains competitive landscape, value chain optimization, trade procedures, current developments and identify outcomes of global market companies. Gas Injected Enhanced Oil Recovery Market report shows prospects analysis, strategic market development analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding and industrial revolutions of top key players.
jwnenergy.com

Exxon restarts Wyoming carbon capture project after 2-year delay

Exxon Mobil Corporation restarted work on a planned one million-ton-a-year carbon capture project in Wyoming and said operations could begin as soon as 2025, two years later than the previously proposed timeline. The LaBarge expansion will cost about $400 million, the company said Thursday in a statement. Exxon will begin...
bitcoinist.com

Russian Authorities Consider Proposed Crypto Mining Project Using Associated Petroleum Gas

The Russian government is considering a proposed project to mine crypto using Associated Petroleum Gas (APG). Local oil and gas companies in Russia want to operate crypto mining farms on their oil rigs using APG to generate power. Deputy head of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vasiliy Shpak, presented the proposal to the Ministry of Digitalization and the Bank of Russia. According to a report by Kommersant, he filed the proposal on Wednesday, September 7, asking the officials to clarify their positions on the matter.
OilPrice.com

UK’s Newest Gas Projects May Ease Crisis

The U.K’s natural gas production is soon expected to increase, as two new projects come online. Two new projects in the North Sea have recently started to flow gas, according to Bloomberg, and the extra capacity couldn’t come at a better time. The first of the two, Shell’s Arran gas...
OilPrice.com

Polish Gas Firm To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas After 2022

Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG) doesn’t expect it would be “forced” to buy gas from Russia after its supply deal with Gazprom expires at the end of next year, PGNiG’s chief executive officer Pawel Majewski told Reuters in an interview published on Friday. Poland has been trying for years...
