Chicago, IL

NewsNation reporter Brian Entin: Brian Laundrie’s parents directed police toward Brian’s belongings

 6 days ago

NewsNation reporter Brian Entin joins John Williams to give the latest on the search for Brian Laundrie, who has been missing since Gabby Petito’s remains were found. Since this interview, human remains have been found near Brian’s things, though they haven’t yet been identified.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

