NewsNation reporter Brian Entin: Brian Laundrie’s parents directed police toward Brian’s belongings
NewsNation reporter Brian Entin joins John Williams to give the latest on the search for Brian Laundrie, who has been missing since Gabby Petito’s remains were found. Since this interview, human remains have been found near Brian’s things, though they haven’t yet been identified.More on the Gabby Petito story
